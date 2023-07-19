KEY POINTS Suzy donated 100 million South Korean won (almost $80,000) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association

She is an esteemed member of the distinguished donation club Hope Bridge Honors Club

The 2023 rainy season resulted in severe flooding and landslides across South Korea

A popular female K-pop idol made a huge donation to help those affected by the recent floods in South Korea.

South Korean singer, actress and model Bae Suzy, simply referred to as Suzy, reportedly donated 100 million South Korean won (almost $80,000) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to help those affected by the recent severe flooding in South Korea, per Allkpop.

"I want to convey deep condolences to everyone who has suffered from the current torrential rain," the 28-year-old idol said in a statement, according to the outlet.

2015 - Suzy become an Honor Society member of charity organization Community Chest of Korea.



2022 - Suzy officially joins the 'Honors Club' of Hope Bridge, which recognizes high-value donators. #SUZY #BAESUZY #수지 pic.twitter.com/Wxa1keDaRv — 영원한배수지 (SUZY) (@suzycontents) March 10, 2022

Suzy is reportedly an esteemed member of the Hope Bridge Honors Club because of her high-value donations. She previously donated 100 million South Korean won to those affected by the 2022 wildfire in Uljin, Gyeongbuk, and the 2020 South Korean floods. She also initiated donations to support the victims of the 2019 forest fires in Gangwon.

Kim Jeong Hee, Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association's secretary general, expressed gratitude toward Suzy's generosity in times of disaster.

According to a report by Reuters Monday, South Korea's flood death toll rose to 40, including a dozen people found dead in a submerged underpass.

Dead bodies were also found in a tunnel in Cheongju, where 16 vehicles, including a bus, were swamped by a flash flood after a river levee collapsed.

[INFO] SUZY donated 100 million won through UNICEF to help victims affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria#SUZY #BAESUZY #수지 pic.twitter.com/rE0QNbKYCy — Bae Suzy Global (@Suzyfanclub1) February 13, 2023

Outside the association, Suzy has also been making generous donations of money to different good causes.

Through the years, the "Start-Up" actress reportedly made significant donations to the victims of the Sewol ferry tragedy, low-income families in her hometown in Gwangju, children with cancer and leukemia, children with incurable diseases, low-income families and marginalized groups of the "Dreams of Eunbyul" campaign, and children at orphanages, among many others.

In February, Suzy donated 100 million South Korean won through UNICEF to help the victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

In other news, Suzy was nominated for best actress at the second Blue Dragon Series Awards, South Korea's first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms.

She was nominated for her role as Lee Yu-mi in the South Korean drama "Anna."

"Anna," based on the novel "Chinjeolhan Yibangin" by Jung Han-a, is a story about a lie that made Yu-mi live a completely different life.

Other nominees in the best actress category are Jeon Yeo-bin for "Glitch," Song Hye-kyo for "The Glory," Jung Ryeo-won for "May It Please the Court," and Kim Seo-hyung for "Recipe for Farewell."

The awards ceremony will take place Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. KST.