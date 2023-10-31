KEY POINTS "Jujutsu Kaisen" is a popular Japanese manga series by Gege Akutami

South Korean artist B.I spoiled a major plot in the manga during his concert

B.I recently had his first Europe tour, "Love Or Die"

"Jujutsu Kaisen" fans who recently attended one of the concerts of South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter B.I – real name Kim Han-bin – was given a major spoiler by their favorite idol himself.

In one of the fan cam videos from B.I's concerts, possibly from his recently concluded "Love Or Die" tour in Europe, the South Korean artist held up a Satoru Gojo towel thrown on stage and spoiled a major plot in "Jujutsu Kaisen."

While holding the Gojo towel, B.I, who is also a fan of the manga and Gojo's character, said, "I heard he died."

Fans at the concert shouted "No" and told him he was sharing a major spoiler. "It's a spoiler," some fans shouted, as B.I made a funny face.

The video, which was uploaded last Oct. 19 on Instagram, has garnered over 1.5 million views, 264,000 likes and 500 comments.

"The satisfaction on his face when he spoiled it. [He] couldn't care less 😂," commented one user. Another quipped, "Han-bin's favorite character in JJK is Gojo, and he wants us to suffer with him."

"He was traumatized by Gojo's death, so he wanted to traumatize others too," a third user commented, while a fourth user said, "You may be seeing a smile, but I see a very depressed fan who is still in denial."

"I wanted to stan B.I but I need to think twice about it now. (I'm just joking. Don't worry but right now I am devastated because I didn't know [about Gojo's death])," commented another user.

"Bro is a menace. [He's now my] instant fave idol," said a sixth user.

The manga series by Japanese artist Gege Akutami follows the cursed story of Yuji Tadori. In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, a mysterious school of Jujutsu sorcerers exists to protect the living from the supernatural.

Among its many characters, Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular because of his unique personality and appearance.

Gojo is a special-grade Jujutsu sorcerer and the strongest in the world. He worked as a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High to influence and train allies.

However, in the 236th episode of the manga series, Gojo's character unexpectedly died.

In other news, B.I dropped the pre-release track of his "Love or Loved Pt. 2" global EP last Friday. "Loved" is one of the five tracks included in B.I's upcoming album, scheduled to be released on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. KST.

He also previously released the song "4 Letters" feat. Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter James Reid on Sept. 29.