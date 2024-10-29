Vice President Kamala Harris has directly responded to former President Donald Trump's recent remarks questioning her IQ, stating she would "take a cognitive test — and would challenge him to take the same one."

Norah O'Donnell: Would you take a cognitive test as Trump has challenged you to do?



VP Harris: "Sure. I would challenge him to take the same one."

Harris goes on to explain that the threat of Trump goes further than that. pic.twitter.com/vltr0XySEm — CAP Action (@CAPAction) October 28, 2024

"This is what he has resorted to," Harris said of Trump's derogatory comments during a CBS Evening News interview. "I think he actually is increasingly unstable and unhinged and has resorted to name calling because he actually has no plan for the American people."

"Don't take it from me, listen to the people who know him best," Harris said, pointing to recent statements from former Trump officials, "who have all, in one way or another, said he is unfit to be president again, should never be president again, and is dangerous."

The vice president's remarks come with just over a week until Election Day, with polling indicating a very close race between her and Trump.

Harris noted she's seen "a lot of enthusiasm" on the campaign trail and remains focused on legislative goals like lowering costs, reinstating reproductive rights protections, and increasing border security if elected.

"These are not partisan issues," she emphasized, noting her commitment to working across the aisle to address the key concerns of Americans.

Originally published by Latin Times.