Vice President Kamala Harris is getting her own ice cream flavor thanks to a partnership between Ben & Jerry's cofounders and a progressive public policy advocacy group, MoveOn.

A touring "Scoop the Vote" ice-cream truck will travel to key battleground states, raffling off pints of the limited-edition flavor, "Kamala's Coconut Jubilee." The release is inspired by viral clips of Vice President Harris asking, "Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" The Harris campaign has playfully leaned into the joke, and the ice cream will only sweeten it.

The coconut ice cream, layered with caramel and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkle stars, will only be one offering from the "Scoop the Vote" truck. Every stop will be accompanied by volunteers ready to talk policy and the approaching election. MoveOn hopes to capitalize on the bipartisan nature of enjoying ice cream by engaging potential voters.

"There's a ton of folks that are already tuned into this election, and then there's a vast, vast set of folks that aren't," Rahna Epting, executive director of MoveOn said to USA TODAY. "We're going to win this election by actually talking to the voters."

The Ben & Jerry's brand is approaching its 50-year anniversary and has often created collaborative flavors in partnership or inspired by notable figures. From 1987's "Cherry Garcia" named for Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia, to a Bernie Sanders-inspired flavor during the 2016 election. The Ben & Jerry's website claims, "We use ice cream to change the world," and "Kamala's Coconut Jubilee" is the latest attempt to do just that.