She's lovin' it.

Vice President Kamala Harris burst out laughing and sang a McDonald's jingle when asked during an interview on MSNBC about former President Donald Trump's fixation with her working at the fast-food outlet while in college.

"At any point in your life, have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun," Stephanie Ruhle asked.

"On a sesame seed bun?" Harris responded without missing a beat, while laughing.

"I have," she said, adding that it wasn't a "small job. Like I did the fries."

Before moving on in the interview, the Democratic presidential nominee turned serious about working at McDonald's to take a shot at her political rival.

"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family - I worked there as a student, I was a kid - who work there trying to raise families and pay rent on that," Harris said.

"And I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility then is to meet those needs," she said in the interview that spelled out her economic agenda.

Trump has said that Harris has "never worked" at the Golden Arches and blamed "fake news reporters" for not reporting the truth.

"I'm going to go to a McDonald's and I'm going to work the French fry job for about a half an hour. I want to see how it is," he said during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Trump: I'm going to go to a McDonald's next week. I'm going to go to a McDonald's and I'm going to work the french fry job for about a half an hour. I want to see how it is..

"But she said she worked and she grew up in terrible conditions. She worked at McDonald's. It was such - she never worked there!" Trump told his supporters.

Harris said she worked at McDonald's during a union rally in 2019 in Las Vegas.

"I worked at McDonald's. I was a student when I was working at McDonald's," she said.

"There was not a family relying on me to pay the rent, put food on the table, and keep the bills paid by the end of the month. But the reality of McDonald's is that a majority of the folks who are working there today are relying on that income to sustain a household and a family," Harris said.