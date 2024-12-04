A poll found that most cat ladies voted for Kamala Harris while cat gentlemen, on the other hand, cast their vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, according to AP VoteCast.

As a result of Trump's running mate, JD Vance, bemoaning that the nation is run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies," pets, especially the feline kind, became a recurring topic of conversation among voters.

Per the poll, slightly more than half of all voters who identified as pet owners—a majority of them dog owners—voted for President-elect Trump. Meanwhile, cat owners were almost equally divided between the candidates, but most women who owned cats voted for Harris while more than half of men who own cats elected Trump for president.

About 6 out of 10 women who owned a cat but not a dog supported Harris, AP VoteCast found, but this group made up just 15% of voters. Harris fared similarly with women who did not have any pets.

Despite Trump repeating that Haitian immigrants in Springfield were "eating the dogs" and "the pets of the people that live there," dog owners still opted to vote for him. About 6 in 10 men and 5 in 10 women who owned a dog but not a cat voted for the incoming president.

