Former President Donald Trump urged Arizonans to support Kari Lake in the upcoming Senate elections as in-person voting begins and she trails her opponent, Democrat Ruben Gallego, in all polls.

"Kari will help me Secure our Border, Stop Inflation, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! In-person and absentee voting has now started in Arizona, so get out and VOTE!," Trump said in a publication on his X account.

Lake promptly replied to the publication, thanking Trump. "I can't wait to join you in Washington DC and help you Make America Great Again!" she said, also posting a link to the donations part of her website.

Lake is trailing in all recent polls, with many showing her behind by more than 10 percentage points. Among the latest surveys is one was sponsored by the Republican Party, which shows Gallego with 51% of the support compared to Lake's 39%.

The previous poll, carried out by RMG Research and the Napolitan Institute among 783 likely voters between September 30 and October 2, also features a double-digit margin: Gallego's 52% to Lake's 42%. The latest one features a smaller margin, although still considerable.

Conducted by Emerson College and Nexstar among 1,000 likely voters between October 5 and 8, it has Gallego with 50% of the support compared to Lake's 43%.

The smallest gap so far this month can be seen when Green Party Candidate Eduardo Quintana joins the race. Even though he only got 1% of the support in a Redfield & Wilton Strategies and The Telegraph poll, the study features a six-point gap between the two main candidates, with Gallego getting 48% to Lake's 42%.

Lake and Gallego engaged in a debate this week. Marked by sharp exchanges, it showcased both candidates' contrasting views while also serving as a platform for personal attacks.

Lake launched a barrage of accusations against Gallego, claiming he underwent "an extreme makeover" by shifting from a progressive stance in the House to a more moderate position aimed at attracting a broader voter base, including Republicans. She particularly criticized him on immigration, alleging he was too lenient on border security. "Ruben Gallego has supported—every step of the way—Kamala Harris, the border czar, and Joe Biden's open border," Lake said during a passage of the debate.

Gallego defended his record, highlighting his support for increasing border agents in Arizona. He countered Lake's criticisms by accusing her of prioritizing political maneuvering over bipartisan border solutions. "You've been to Mar-a-Lago more than you have been to the border," he retorted.

Lake, known for her vocal support of former President Trump's baseless claim regarding him not losing the 2020 election and her contentious relationship with Arizona's Republican establishment, faced division within her party during her failed run for governor two years ago.

Throughout the debate, Lake attempted personal jabs, referencing Gallego's father, a convicted drug dealer, and accusing him of using recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program as "political pawns." Gallego chose not to engage with the personal attack but suggested that Trump's distancing from Lake reflected her lagging position in the race.

Gallego did recently addressed his father's illegal activities, saying his father, who abandoned his family, is indeed a convicted drug dealer. "it's a stain my family has had to carry. and this is why my mom, my sisters and myself have worked our entire lives to live the American dream and to serve and honor the country despite what he has done," he said.