Republican Senatorial candidate Kari Lake's chances of winning her election in Arizona continue to grow slimmer, as polls show her trailing Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego by increasing margins.

The latest survey, published by Fox News, has the Republican behind by double digits: 42% to Gallego's 55% among registered voters. The margin increases by one percentage point, 56% to 42%, among likely voters.

"Gallego is preferred across most demographic groups, but women voters are a big part of what gives him the advantage as they back him over Lake by a 23-point margin. He also receives the support of 6 in 10 independents and nearly 2 in 10 Republicans," the survey's analysis detailed.

Moreover, about 15% of respondents who backed Gallego said they would split the ticket and vote for Donald Trump, Another show of Gallego's cross-party appeal. The scenario is larger among independents: they are 16 points more likely to back Gallego than Harris.

However, the Vice President is seemingly making inroads in the state as well lately, with a recent poll by Bloomberg/Morning Consult showing her ahead by 3 points. She traveled to the Arizona border on Friday, her first such visit since President Biden dropped out of the race.

Lake and Gallego are set to face each other in a debate on October 9, organized by the Arizona Clean Elections Commission. It is perhaps one of Lake's chances to improve her chances, as the trend is moving in Gallego's favor.

Another study published this week, conducted by The New York Times/Siena College, contemplated both a scenario with 713 likely voters and another with the same amount of registered ones. The Democrat holds a bigger lead in the latter poll, increasing his lead to nine percentage points and reaching the 50% threshold compared to Lake's 41%.

As the race continues, Gallego has gotten significant backing as he seeks to maintain the lead. Concretely, the PAC affiliated with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, CHC BOLD PAC, is investing $1.1 million in ads targeting Latinas across the state. Titled "Las Jefas" (The bosses). It is the biggest spend in the group's history, according to NBC News.

"Raised by a single, working mother, Gallego knows who is boss in Arizona. Grandmothers, mothers, sisters. The bosses. And in the Senate he will fight for them," says a narrator in the ad.