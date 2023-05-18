KEY POINTS A royal biographer claimed that the Waleses were not happy with Camilla for inviting 20 family members to the coronation

Tom Bower alleged that Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry were "angry" with Camilla

Prince William's lack of reference to Camilla during a speech showed there's "tension" between them, Bower claims

There was "tension" between Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla during King Charles III's coronation earlier this month, a royal biographer has claimed.

Tom Bower claimed that the Princess of Wales refused to curtsy to Camilla as she left Westminster Abbey on May 6 because she was "angry" with the newly crowned queen over the guest list for the coronation.

The "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors" author claimed that Middleton and her husband Prince William were not happy because the princess was able to invite only four of her family members to the ceremony while Camilla had 20 of her relatives present. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

"Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation, and there were four Middletons," Bower claimed on "Dan Wootton Tonight" Tuesday, later confirming that both of Middleton's siblings were not allowed to bring their spouses.

"If you look at the coronation footage, as the King and Queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, you'll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the King and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes," he further claimed. "And that's because they were angry with Camilla."

Bower also claimed to have heard from unnamed individuals allegedly involved with "resurrecting Camilla" and taking her from "mistress" to queen that they were "furious" they were not invited to the coronation.

"There are dozens of people who helped Camilla become what she is today, the queen, and not just the mistress who is being pelted with brown rolls," he alleged.

Bower alleged that Middleton, Prince William and even Prince Harry's "anger" toward Camilla "went right through that small part of the congregation by the throne, at the center of Westminster Abbey."

"And in that moment, it was absolutely noticeable to those people who had been excluded from the coronation that nobody — let alone Kate — curtsied to Queen Camilla," the royal expert added.

The former BBC journalist and television producer also suggested that Prince William's lack of reference to his stepmother during his speech at the coronation concert the following day indicated that "there is a tension there."

"The whole problem with Camilla is that she's exhausted at the moment," Bower claimed. "Those who met her in the weeks before the coronation noticed a very tired, very worn-out woman with telltale signs of age, and she's clearly exhausted by the whole thing. Today, Kate was in Bristol behaving like the queen, very popular for the public. But Camilla has disappeared."

He noted that this was a "dangerous" situation for King Charles to be in, considering he already has "problems" with his estranged younger son Prince Harry and disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

Meanwhile, royal expert Christopher Andersen claimed Wednesday that Camilla has further alienated Prince Harry from his father by using the Duke of Sussex's status as a non-working royal and claims about her in his bombshell book, "Spare."

The journalist and biographer told Fox News Digital that King Charles will likely choose his wife over Prince Harry, which could mean that no reconciliation will happen anytime soon for the father and son.

"The King hates being caught in the middle, but when push comes to shove, he will always choose Camilla," Andersen claimed. "The Queen has used this nonsensical 'But they're no longer working royals' argument to further alienate the king from his second son. I think every time the king considers handing Harry an olive branch, Camilla makes sure Charles is reminded of all the terrible things written about her in 'Spare.'"

"So, in the long run, I think things look pretty bleak as far as mending the relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals is concerned," he added.