KEY POINTS Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly do things their way during their coronation

The Prince of Wales will likely remove the "homage of the people," according to a report

The anti-monarchy group Republic reportedly considered the homage offensive and tone-deaf

Prince William will have a different coronation from his father, King Charles, according to a report.

Less than two weeks from the pomp and grand celebration of King Charles' coronation, there are already reports about how the heir apparent, Prince William, will celebrate his crowning. According to reports, it will be very different from the recent one the people witnessed.

Sources confirmed to People that the next coronation would reflect the Prince of Wales' ongoing mission to be "relevant" and modern. The outlet added that Prince William would likely skip the "homage of the people," which was among the main highlights of the King's coronation ceremony and stirred some controversy ahead of the celebration since it invited people inside and outside of the Abbey to pay respect to the King and his "heirs and successors."

The "homage of the people" was the moment when members of the public pledged their allegiance to the monarch, according to the Telegraph.

Wales Online noted that it replaced the traditional "homage of peers" in the service, where the dukes pledge their allegiance to the monarch before touching the crown and kissing His Majesty or Her Majesty's right cheek. The anti-monarchy group Republic branded it "offensive, tone-deaf and a gesture that holds the people in contempt."

"The Prince and Princess are keen to do things in their own way," a spokesman told People.

An anonymous source close to Prince William also discussed his future coronation with The Sunday Times. The source claimed it would be different from King Charles'.

Prince William "is really thinking, how do we make this coronation feel more relevant in the future? He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth?" the tipster said. "I think his coronation will look and feel quite different."

Russell Myers, royal editor at The Mirror, also weighed in on the matter when he appeared on "Today Show Australia." In his opinion, he believed that the next king would celebrate his coronation more modestly.

"I mean, I do think that he will not have a coronation anywhere near like what we saw of Charles," Myers said. "You talk about the glitz and the glamor and mix it with the thousand-year-old ceremony. I can't see how he, as a modern man, will want to give that sort of indication of his personality."