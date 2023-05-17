KEY POINTS Kate Middleton said she's still working on improving her public speaking skills

Kate Middleton has never stopped learning about her royal role.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, the Princess of Wales met Tuesday young people from Bristol's St. Katherine's School who received mentoring from athletes through The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust. Middleton listened to the teens as they talked about some of the challenges they face and how working with an athlete mentor has helped them manage their emotions and resilience.

Holmes, the organization's founder, recalled a conversation between Middleton and the students about the future queen consort's life as a member of the royal family.

"She said she 'had to learn and she's still learning every day,'" the two-time Olympic gold medalist told People of Middleton. "It's a struggle to know you can be accepted and fit in."

Holmes added that the Princess of Wales opened up about her adjustment to her public role and some of the things she continues to work on to this day, such as her public speaking skills.

"Doing public speaking isn't a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she's still working that out, how to project," Holmes shared. "She humanized everything to show not everyone's perfect."

She continued, "It doesn't matter what you've got or perceived to have as an individual — you're still going to have those insecurities and need those learning tools that happen over life."

Holmes went on to describe Prince William's wife as "lovely because she was just willing to be asked questions."

"That was really nice because it showed somebody of her stature and status is human as well," she continued.

Among the people who met Middleton during the visit was documentary-maker and mental health advocate Zara McDermott, who is also among Middleton's champions of her Shaping Us campaign.

Just like Holmes, McDermott had nothing but praise for Middleton, especially when it comes to the way she connects with the people. She shared that the royal mom-of-three "loves to get stuck in."

"She's so personable and a real inspiration. She's a really strong, driven woman who really wants to make a difference. That showed in the interactions with the girls," she said of Middleton. "She will talk to a home and asks lots of questions. When you're in a room with her, it feels like she's one of everyone. She's really amazing at just slotting right in so beautifully to any setting that she's in. I've noticed that, and I'm kind of awe in that about her."

She believed that Middleton was "incredibly engaged" because early development is a topic "close to her heart." McDermott said she felt honored to have had the opportunity to work with the Princess of Wales.

"The whole campaign is centered around something she's been so passionate about. It's an absolute honor to work with her and that she wanted me here today," she added.