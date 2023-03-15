KEY POINTS Tom Quinn said the press was "horrible" to Kate Middleton when she first joined the royal family

The author said the media claimed no one would invite her family to events because her mom was a flight attendant

Quinn noted that the stories would eventually vanish because Middleton never responds

Kate Middleton's decision not to respond to the "nasty" treatment she received from the press was "a good move," according to a royal author.

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle both endured "horrible" press coverage when they joined the British royal family, according to Tom Quinn, author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family."

But while the Duchess of Sussex has spoken out against the British media, Middleton has remained silent on the remarks about her.

Quinn described Middleton in his book as someone with a "Buddhist calm" and said her stoic demeanor helped her navigate the traditions of the British royal family.

"I remember when the press was so horrible to Kate," Quinn told Fox News Digital. "They said because her mother was a stewardess, as it used to be called in those days, no one would invite the family to any events where there was anyone of significance present."

Quinn continued, "The press would remark how she was descended from working-class people, which is an absolutely cruel thing to say. But Kate never responded. She didn't complain. She didn't write letters to the press or ring in the editors. She said nothing. And that was a good move. She illustrated how calm she was about those things and didn't make a fuss. And then, it vanished."

Quinn noted that Prince William's and Prince Harry's wives "got the same nasty press coverage," but Markle's move to respond to the remarks about her only led to more people talking about them.

"In Meghan's case, she complained that it was unfair, it was unkind, it was horrible. That only keeps the story alive for weeks," Quinn explained. "In Kate's case, she ignored it. She's very wise for it. And I think when she gets into any rows with William, she does the same – she just ignores it."

Prince William did his part in helping Middleton settle more easily into royal life before she officially joined the firm.

The Prince and Princess of Wales dated for nearly a decade before they tied the knot, and Prince William said it was because he also wanted to make sure that Middleton was all-in about the life that awaited her.

"Her and her family, I really want to make sure that they have the best, sort of, guidance and chance to see what life has been like - or what life is like - in the family," Prince William previously said, Cambridgeshire Live reported. "That's kind of almost why I've been waiting this long is that I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to before it all got too much. I'm trying to learn from lessons done in the past and I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and see what happens the other side."

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as working royals and relocated to California in 2020.

During his 2021 appearance on "The Late Late Show," Prince Harry told host James Corden that they quit royal duties because the British press was "destroying" their mental health.

Meghan Markle also claimed during their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that the press treatment Middleton experienced upon her entry into the royal family did not compare to what the former "Suits" star faced.

"Kate was called 'Waity Katie,' waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard — and I do, I can't picture what that felt like — this is not the same," Markle said. "And if a member of his family will comfortably say, 'We've all had to deal with some things that are rude,' rude and racist are not the same."

"And equally, you've also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something's not true. And that didn't happen for us," she added.