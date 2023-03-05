KEY POINTS Dr. Gabor Maté said some believed that Prince Harry presented himself as a victim in his memoir

Prince Harry insisted that he doesn't feel sorry for himself and isn't seeking sympathy

The Duke of Sussex said he shared his story in the hope that it "will help, empower [and] encourage others"

Prince Harry is speaking out following the backlash he faced over his bombshell revelations in his memoir, "Spare."

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex took part in a live-stream event for his book, where he had an intimate conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, a renowned speaker known for his expertise in trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development.

During their online chat, Prince Harry seemingly addressed the backlash he has received to his book, telling Maté that he doesn't see himself as a victim.

"I certainly don't see myself as a victim," Prince Harry said, Fox News Digital reported. "I'm really grateful to be able to share my story in the hope that it will help, empower [and] encourage others. ... And hopefully, let people understand that again, back to this human experience that we all in some shape or form, [are] all connected, especially through trauma."

He added, "I do not and I have never looked for sympathy in this."

Maté suggested that there were "two divergent streams of responses" to Prince Harry's book. One seemed hostile and deemed the royal as someone "wallowing in self-pity and presenting [himself] as a victim." The other response was from those who are "just so grateful that this is happening, 'cause they are craving an honest conversation about loss and grief and trauma and woundedness and healing."

Prince Harry clarified that he wasn't seeking "sympathy." Instead, he said his book was an opportunity for him to share his life as he promoted mental health.

"For me, the experiences that I've had throughout my childhood, throughout my life, throughout my 38 years, albeit relatively short. . . . I'm not looking forward to becoming 40, that's for sure. . . . But through those experiences and through the work that I have done for two decades now around mental health and mental illness, I've always felt as though sharing whatever I can of my story will help someone or some people out there," he explained of his reason for writing his book.

He continued, "There are people who have shared things of my life, outside my control, be it true or false. But to be able to share the things of my life that I think are important, for other people, it does, it feels good. But to me, it feels like an act of service."

In "Spare," which was released on Jan. 10, Prince Harry discussed his mother Princess Diana's death and how it affected him growing up. He also detailed his strained relationship with various members of the royal family, including his father King Charles III and his big brother Prince William.

Among Prince Harry's bombshell claims was that it was actually Prince William and Kate Middleton who encouraged him to wear his controversial Nazi costume in 2005 and that his older brother attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle.