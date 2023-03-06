KEY POINTS A TikTok user's short tour of the Krakow Wax Museum went viral

The museum has become known for displaying celebrity wax figures that do not resemble their subject matter

Social media users lambasted Kate Middleton and Prince William's wax figures online

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wax figures in what one Tiktok user dubbed "the worst wax museum in Poland" have gone viral.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' figures at the Krakow Wax Museum have been around for some time, according to the New York Post, but they recently got attention due to a TikTok video that has garnered more than 13.5 million views.

The museum, which has just 2.5 stars out of five on TripAdvisor, has become known for displaying celebrity wax figures that do not look like their subject matter, the outlet noted.

"Come with me to the worst wax museum in Poland," influencer Becka Blackburn said in the video before giving viewers a short tour.

The clip featured bad facsimiles of Donald Trump, David Guetta and Johnny Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" character Jack Sparrow.

However, what garnered the most attention were the less-than-flattering wax figures of Prince William and Middleton, which had on a red ceremonial uniform and an all-white outfit, respectively. The figures were lambasted online, with social media users describing them as funny and scary.

"Prince William scared me with his smile," one TikTok user commented. "Prince William and Kate had me cackling!!" wrote another.

"Prince William's expression killed me," another commenter wrote, while a fourth individual described his wax figure as "scary as hell."

"He looks as if he has an itch he can't scratch," one user noted.

Other critics called the Krakow Wax Museum's celebrity figures, which also include "look-alikes" of Prince William's late grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the "Wish.com" discount version of Madame Tussauds in London.

One critic on TripAdvisor titled their review, "So bad it's good," while sharing photos of Prince William and Middleton's wax figures.

"Most of the waxworks are so bad, but some are actually quite good. We were creeped out the whole way around," the user wrote, adding that she and her sister "ended up having such a laugh."

One woman posted a photo of herself posing next to the Duchess of Cambridge's wax figure and shared her experience at the wax museum.

"The wax models were so bad... but it was so funny," the user wrote, along with a tears of joy emoji. "We just walked past [it] on our last day and thought it would be something to do while we waited for our flight and wasn't too expensive. Some of the wax models had fingers missing and some really didn't look like who they were supposed to look like, but that's what made it funny."

Despite the criticism, some of Krakow Wax Museum's celebrity wax figures did receive praise from social media users, including one depicting Mike Tyson.

"Tyson was the best, bro," one person commented on TikTok. Another agreed, writing, "Tyson and Prince Philip were the only good ones."