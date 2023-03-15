KEY POINTS Katie Maloney and Lala Kent talked about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval

Maloney called Leviss an idiot during their conversation

Tom Schwartz's ex-wife also said Sandoval would always find fault in her

Katie Maloney minced no words in her reaction to Raquel Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval, which led to the latter's split from his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Maloney, 36, appeared on Lala Kent's "Give Them Lala" podcast Wednesday. The "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars discussed Sandoval and Leviss' affair, and Maloney voiced a message for the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant.

"I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn't have to be, but I was," she said, Us Weekly reported. "The fact that you didn't really step [up] or appreciate that or recognize that, and you walked all over that and took a giant dump on it, you're an idiot."

The "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast host admitted that she had no sympathy for Leviss, adding, "You deserve... what's coming to you right now."

She also said she could "confidently say 'f--k you" to Leviss. Maloney also weighed in on Sandoval's involvement. Sandoval is the BFF of her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. According to Maloney, she had never been close with the TomTom co-owner.

"I never stood a chance with him. He was always gonna find fault with me," Maloney said. She also claimed that Sandoval "never" respected or acknowledged her during her marriage to Schwartz.

Kent also reacted to Sandoval and Leviss' affair Monday. TMZ asked Kent if Sandoval loved Leviss since there were claims that love was involved in their affair.

"Sandoval is a narcissist," Kent told the outlet. "He doesn't have that type of emotional capacity to love anything."

When asked whether Sandoval and Leviss should be seated next to each other at the "VPR" reunion, Kent said it's a "Bravo thing." She also admitted that they have no idea what's going on between the two following Sandoval's breakup with Madix.

"Oh my gosh, that made my heart pound really fast. I don't know if they should [sit next to each other]. They might. I don't know. They could show up and be, like, fully together," Kent added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued a public apology to Madix on social media. However, the latter has remained mum about the issue.

Leviss also opened up about her true feelings for Sandoval in a post on Instagram after she apologized to Madix.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she wrote. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Madix reportedly found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone and discovered they had been communicating inappropriately for months. Sandoval and Madix dated for nearly a decade before they split.