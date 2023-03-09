KEY POINTS Scheana Shay's lawyer said Raquel Leviss' punching allegation is a fabrication

Scheana Shay's lawyer responded to Raquel Leviss' allegation that the former punched her.

Shay's lawyer, Neama Rahmani, released a statement to Us Weekly Thursday to set the record straight about the alleged punching incident between her client and Leviss. Rahmani said the claim was not true.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period," the attorney said. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

The statement continued, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

People obtained court documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court granting Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay. In her filing, the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant claimed she suffered injuries after an alleged altercation with Shay, 37, at around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday.

TMZ obtained photos of her injuries that she reportedly included in her filing.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star, Leviss, alleged that her co-star, Shay, pushed her against a brick wall, which left her injured to the back of her head before Shay "punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." Leviss claimed she sustained "[a] black eye and cut/scar to left eyebrow, blurred vision & swelling to [the] left eye."

Leviss added that Shay didn't show any remorse for the alleged physical attack.

"Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend," she added.

The mutual friend Leviss was talking about was reportedly Ariana Madix. Madix dumped her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, after she found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone. She also reportedly discovered that Leviss and Sandoval had been talking inappropriately for months. Madix and Sandoval dated for nearly ten years.

Shay publicly showed her support for Madix by visiting the latter after her split from Sandoval. She also unfollowed Leviss on Instagram.

The "Scheananigans" podcast host also shared a throwback photo of her and Madix on Instagram at a red-carpet event for Bravo. In the caption, she wrote, "Always got your back," with a punch emoji.