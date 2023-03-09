KEY POINTS Raquel Leviss issued a public apology a week after her affair leaked

Raquel Leviss broke her silence over her affair with Tom Sandoval, which led to his separation from his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and the netizens have mixed opinions about it.

Leviss finally addressed the drama between her, Sandoval and Madix. In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight, the former beauty pageant contestant apologized to Madix and their pals. However, some speculated that her statement was just a PR stunt.

"No one deserves death threats, but Raquel is in full victim mode! This apology to Ariana should have been done the day the news came out. Tom and Raquel are just doing PR cleanup. To not look like the bad guys in the situation. #PumpRules," one tweeted.

Another added, "Tom Sandoval and Raquel Levvis (sic) are disgusting. I'm sorry but the only reason they [are] apologizing now is because they know their career is [on the line] and nobody wants to even watch them anymore. If the apologies were truly sincere wouldn't have taken them days to do it."

"Something about Raquel's apology isn't sitting right with me... People don't know how to be real anymore. Everything is so contrived and overthought when the sentiment should have been 'Ariana, I'm so sorry I f---d up.' Period. #TeamAriana," a third person opined.

Raquel sold her “apology” to the tabloids so they could post it first. #pumprules #vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/BxeAl0g7fw — cole (@LotsofBravo) March 8, 2023

Some netizens sided with Raquel. For them, her apology was sincere and self-reflective.

"Raquel's apology was thoughtful, self-reflective, and standing up for herself, and Tom's was scribbled on a napkin right before it was due to his PR people #PumpRules," one wrote.

"Raquel's apology is well-worded and sincere. She did wrong and she is owning it. I was a big fan of hers before all this, and I choose to stand by her. People f--k up. It's how we learn to be better," a fan added.

"That is [the] most sincere apology from Raquel. We all do make mistakes. But for Lala & her troll Buddies. Back off, Lala [you] have done worse. [You] married Mr. Weinstein & [you] have said some disgusting things on National TV. So you trolls back off," another supporter said.

Leviss released a statement to ET addressing her affair with Sandoval. She apologized to her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and friend, Madix.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she said.

She added, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor, and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Leviss said she had been physically assaulted and lost friends following her affair with Sandoval. She also received death threats and hate emails aside from her privacy being violated.

The Bravo personality said she has already begun counseling to end her unhealthy behavioral cycle and has learned to set stronger emotional boundaries to protect her mental health. She added that she would prioritize her mental health and learn from her mistakes.

Madix reportedly felt "betrayed" and "blindsided" after discovering a sexually explicit video of Leviss in her now ex-boyfriend's phone. Madix and Sandoval had been dating for nearly ten years. She also learned that Sandoval and Leviss had been communicating inappropriately for months.

Madix has remained mum about the issue and deleted all her social media accounts. Sandoval issued a public apology via Instagram Saturday.