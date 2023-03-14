KEY POINTS Lala Kent suggested that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss could show up as a couple at the "VPR" reunion

Lala Kent hit out at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ahead of the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion taping.

On Monday, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder spoke to TMZ about her thoughts on her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars' affair scandal, which made headlines earlier this month and led to Sandoval's breakup from his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

Kent seemed to believe it is unlikely that Sandoval and Leviss are in love despite him allegedly cheating on his longtime girlfriend with the 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant for months.

"Sandoval is a narcissist," Kent told the outlet. "He doesn't have that type of emotional capacity to love anything."

When asked whether Bravo should seat Sandoval and Leviss together at the upcoming "VPR" reunion, Kent responded, "Oh my gosh, that made my heart pound really fast. I don't know if they should [sit next to each other]. They might. I don't know. They could show up and be, like, fully together."

As for whether the two are still seeing each other, Kent admitted, "I don't know. None of us know."

When asked whether Leviss has been filming with her co-stars since the news broke, Kent replied, "I don't know what bottom-feeders do. I'm an apex predator, baby."

Madix reportedly broke up with Sandoval on March 1 after allegedly discovering a sexually explicit video of Leviss and their inappropriate text exchanges on his phone.

After news of the split broke two days later, Page Six reported that Leviss and Sandoval's affair "began last summer," while People quoted an anonymous source as saying that the secret relationship "has been going on for upwards of 6 months."

A Reddit user who claims to be Leviss' friend alleged that the former pageant contestant and the TomTom co-owner "tell each other they love each other" and "have matching lightning bolt necklaces that [are] their signal to each other that they love each other."

Leviss has since publicly apologized to Madix for her affair with Sandoval.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight last week. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Leviss also opened up about her true feelings toward Sandoval in a post on Instagram.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she wrote. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."