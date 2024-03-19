While Kendall Jenner may not be the wealthiest among her Kardashian siblings, she holds the prestigious title of the highest-paid model globally, boasting a net worth of $60 million. Her modeling career, adorned with collaborations with renowned brands like Balmain, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Karl Lagerfeld, and Chanel, is a testament to her industry clout. Additionally, she co-manages the successful fashion line Kendall + Kylie with her sister and serves as a spokesperson for Proactiv skincare.

Her ascent to stardom began with the immense success of the family reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where she featured for 20 seasons over nearly 15 years, catapulting her into the spotlight.

Jenner's entrepreneurial prowess shines through with Forbes estimating her 2022 earnings at $25 million, complemented by her flourishing modeling contracts, notably with Calvin Klein, Prada, and Stella McCartney. Recently appointed as a Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, Jenner will headline the brand's makeup campaigns from September 2023 onwards.

Notably, Jenner's award-winning tequila brand, 818, adds to her substantial earnings, alongside her lucrative appearances on her family's Hulu reality show.

Origins of stardom

Born on Nov. 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, Jenner emerged from the towering shadows of her reality TV family to forge her distinct path. At the tender age of 14, she embarked on her modeling career, gracing the covers of prestigious magazines and strutting down the runways of esteemed fashion houses. With her statuesque frame, chiseled features, and effortless allure, Jenner quickly captivated the fashion elite, solidifying her status as a bona fide supermodel.

Jenner's journey into the spotlight began when her mother, Kris Jenner, pitched the idea of a reality television show centered around their family to Ryan Seacrest. The show, eventually picked up by the E! cable network with Kris Jenner as executive producer, provided a platform for Jenner, her parents and her siblings to share their personal and professional lives. The series became a resounding success for E!, spawning spin-offs and multiple seasons. Meanwhile, Jenner's modeling career flourished from the age of 14, with notable appearances in high-fashion runway shows and campaigns for esteemed brands like Estée Lauder.

Branding odyssey

Jenner's meteoric rise in her career led to her recognition as a "top creative to watch out for" by Dazed magazine in 2015, cementing her status as a key figure in the fashion world. Collaborating with Dazed on a Mean Girls-inspired "Burn Book" parody showcased Jenner's ability to confront online critics and industry detractors, earning her further acclaim with a shortlisting for the Lovie Awards. In 2022, Jenner expanded her repertoire as the face of By Far's debut fragrance, Daydream.

Between 2015 and 2016, Jenner accumulated $10 million, followed by an additional $22 million between 2017 and 2018. In 2019, her earnings reached approximately $12 million. Notably, Jenner holds the title of the highest-paid model, with her earnings in 2017 amounting to approximately $22 million. Jenner's involvement in the controversial Pepsi advertisement entailed a one-time fee ranging between $400,000 and $1 million, despite the ad facing significant public relations backlash.

Her partnership with Calvin Klein contributed to a significant increase in the brand's net sales and revenue, prompting other brands like Dear Frances and Magnum to adapt their promotional strategies to leverage high-profile influencers like Jenner. Tech entrepreneur Frank Spadafora's D'Marie app further underscored Jenner's influence, ranking her as the top fashion influencer and highlighting her potential to earn substantial sums for social media updates.

Social media influence

Leveraging her adeptness in social media, Jenner's influence has proven invaluable for connecting with Millennials and pinpointing ideal clientele. Through her social media platforms, Jenner actively promotes and markets various brands and products on a weekly basis. In 2023, Jenner purportedly amassed approximately $36 million in earnings, with an estimated profit of $9 million. She commands a staggering $750,000 for a single sponsored post.

The business of being Kendall Jenner

Jenner's entrepreneurial drive has propelled her through a series of triumphant ventures. From crafting nail lacquers for Nicole, yielding $100,000 in endorsement profits, to her stint as Creative Directors for the Gillette Venus Gets Ready webisode series, Jenner has consistently broadened her horizons. Collaborating with Pascal Mouawad's Glamhouse birthed the Metal Haven by Kendall & Kylie jewelry collection, while her partnership with Steve Madden's Madden Girl line for Nordstrom saw the launch of a shoe and handbag line.

The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun and collaboration with Topshop further cemented their fashion industry status. Jenner's foray into digital platforms with subscription mobile app websites and the Kendall and Kylie app also marked significant milestones. In recent years, Jenner's partnerships with Moon for oral-care products, Proactiv for skincare, and collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics have flourished.

In 2014, Jenner made her first foray into real estate by purchasing a condo in Westwood, California, for $1.3 million, later selling it for $1.5 million. Subsequently, she also owned a residence in the Hollywood Hills, which she sold for $6.85 million. In 2017, Jenner made a significant investment in a Beverly Hills home, acquiring it for a substantial $8.55 million.

Launch of 818 Tequila

The announcement of her tequila brand, "818 Tequila," signifies yet another pinnacle in her dynamic entrepreneurial journey. Within the initial 7 months of its launch, the brand garnered impressive sales figures, surpassing 136,000 cases sold and earning the title of the bestselling new tequila of 2021 in the USA, according to The Spirits Business. By the end of 2022, the brand amassed nearly $45 million in revenue, marking a remarkable success. With such promising growth, the brand is poised for global expansion in the foreseeable future.

Diverse pursuits

Jenner briefly explored photography and even showcased her work through publication. Notably, she photographed and styled for Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, for the sixteenth anniversary issue of LOVE magazine. She has also co-authored the novel titled "Rebels: City of Indra."

Influential trailblazer

As Jenner continues to make strides in her career, her influence shows no signs of waning. With an eye for opportunity and a penchant for innovation, Jenner is poised to leave an indelible mark on the worlds of fashion, beauty, and entrepreneurship for years to come.

As she navigates the complexities of fame and fortune, one thing remains certain: Jenner is not just a supermodel, she is a force to be reckoned with in business and beyond.