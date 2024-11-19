A Kentucky city will soon cease to exist after its residents voted to dissolve its government to avoid paying taxes, marking a controversial moment in the community's history.

The decision to disband Bonnieville, Kentucky, started after a petition, created by residents frustrated with city taxes, began circulating despite rates being the lowest in Hart County, WHAS 11 reported.

The measure to eliminate the city, which has been around since 1958, was placed on the November ballot, where a 67 to 60 vote in favor of getting rid of the local government passed, as reported by WDRB.

"We're making history," Marie Whitlow, Bonnieville's mayor, told WHAS 11. "Sad history but we're making history."

With the city government officially set to dissolve in December, Bonnieville's assets, including City Hall, will be transferred to Hart County. Services like street maintenance will also fall to the county, with residents concerned about streetlights and local events that relied heavily on city funding, WDRB reported.

"I don't know what it is about paying taxes, we are the lowest rate in Hart County on property taxes," Whitlow told WHAS 11. "They just got all mad one time and got together, a little community behind the school mainly, and decided to do away with the city."

The town is divided, with some grieving the loss of the local government and others relieved to avoid paying taxes they did not align with.

"The transfer of assets, including City Hall, will be completed within 30 days, and we will work to ensure a seamless transition. While the county does not handle street lights, we are committed to work closely with everyone involved during this change," Joe Choate, Hart County judge executive, said in a statement obtained by WHAS 11.