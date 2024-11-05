Kentucky House Kept Naked Toddler In Cage 'Secured With A Padlock'
Authorities arrested five suspects accused of keeping a naked toddler in a cage "secured with a padlock," according to police.
Brenda Chilton, 71, William Mahoney, 72, Codey Johnson, 29, Tammy Simmons, 52, and Shelby Turocy, 28, were arrested at a Carrollton, Kentucky, home Monday.
The suspects are each accused of criminal abuse and wanton endangerment – both first-degree charges – after officers responding to a tip discovered a naked child "under the age of 3 that was locked behind a wooden and metal enclosure that was secured with a padlock," said police.
Turocy also faces a slew of drug allegations.
Two children were removed from the home as a result.
It's unclear how the suspects are related to the victim.
The investigations continue.
