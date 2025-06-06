President Donald Trump appeared to step away from a potential truce with Elon Musk following their explosive feud on Thursday, telling ABC News that the billionaire has "lost his mind."

Trump also told the network's Jonathan Karl that he is "not particularly" interested in talking to Musk, largely dismissing a report by Politico noting that the president's aides had scheduled a call with the billionaire for Friday. Trump added that Musk wants to talk, but he doesn't want to at the moment.

Musk had appeared to want to deescalate tensions on Thursday night, taking a more subdued tone while interacting with users on his social media platform, X. "You're not wrong," he said when replying to a post from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who said the two "should make peace for the benefit of our great country."

The billionaire also responded to an X user who called the back and forth a "shame." "You are both better than this. Cool off and take a step back for a couple days." "Good advice. Ok, we won't decommission Dragon," Musk replied, a reference to the spacecrafts that are the only U.S. option for delivering crew to and from the International Space Station.

The alliance began to fracture with the introduction of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," a comprehensive tax and spending package aimed at extending tax cuts and increasing funding for infrastructure and defense. While the bill aligned with Trump's agenda, it included provisions that phased out electric vehicle (EV) tax credits, a move that directly impacted Musk's

Musk publicly denounced the bill, labeling it a "disgusting abomination" and criticizing its potential to inflate the national deficit by $2.5 trillion. He argued that the legislation favored traditional energy sectors by maintaining oil and gas subsidies while undermining the EV industry.

Trump has continued standing by the bill, leading to the clash on Thursday, when Musk called for Trump to be impeached and replaced with Vice President JD Vance, and claimed that the president is in the Epstein files. Trump, in turn, floated terminating "his billions in subsidies."

