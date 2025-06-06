Sen. Ron Johnson said Elon Musk's explosive criticism of Donald Trump's sweeping tax-and-spending plan helps reinforce Republican opposition to the bill, which some in the GOP warn will worsen the federal deficit.

The latest divide within the party comes as lawmakers debate Trump's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," a legislative package that his allies say fulfills campaign promises but that fiscal conservatives like Johnson argue is too costly.

Musk's public meltdown over the bill, paired with his threats to oust supporters and revelations that he donated over $250 million to Trump's campaign, has further complicated the politics surrounding the measure, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In a series of social media posts this week, Musk claimed Trump wouldn't have been reelected without him, accused the former president of ties to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and called for his impeachment. Trump fired back by threatening Musk's federal contracts and accusing him of trying to sabotage the legislation to protect electric vehicle tax breaks for Tesla.

While Johnson welcomed Musk's support in questioning the bill's fiscal impact, other Republicans brushed off the feud. Rep. Derrick Van Orden called the dustup a "tempest in a teapot" and reiterated his loyalty to Trump.

"I think it has an impact," Johnson said. "I think it helps bolster, certainly, my case that we have to address this."

Rep. Tom Tiffany said Musk's input came too late to make a difference. Still, some lawmakers acknowledged that the billionaire's comments aren't helping the GOP unify behind the bill. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said Musk's attacks weren't "helpful," and Rep. Troy Nehls accused Musk of having "lost [his] damn mind."

Despite the fallout, Van Orden said the legislation will move forward and insisted Trump is still leading the GOP.

Originally published on Latin Times