President Donald Trump's Bedminster golf club was dinged several times during routine health inspection in May, racking up 18 violations, several considered critical, after inspectors discovered expired milk, raw meat stored incorrectly and multiple hand-washing failures.

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has long marketed itself as a symbol of high-end luxury, with Trump once calling membership "an investment in life, luxury & leisure." Under New Jersey law, even elite clubs are required to pass at least one health inspection per year.

On May 6, the Somerset County Department of Health inspected the club's food service operations, resulting in a score of 32 out of 100, Forbes reported.

The inspection was the lowest of any inspected establishment in the county that month. Inspectors cited 18 total violations, nine of which posed potential health risks.

These included expired milk, raw meat stored above ready-to-eat food, a commercial dishwasher that failed to reach the required 180°F temperature and sinks that lacked soap or were used improperly. Inspectors also flagged the presence of a household microwave, which is prohibited in commercial kitchens.

The club was given a "conditionally satisfactory" grade and ordered to display the "C" result publicly.

Just hours after Forbes published details of the failing report, a reinspection took place—despite state guidelines requiring such follow-ups to be unannounced. This second inspection granted the club an 86, which barely allowed the club to earn a "B" grade, after reducing violations to six, two of which were still considered critical. These included coffee creamers stored at unsafe temperatures and improperly mixed sanitizers.

Trump's Bedminster club is currently operating under a temporary liquor license due to ongoing questions about whether his criminal convictions disqualify him from holding one in New Jersey. That permit expires June 30.

Originally published on Latin Times