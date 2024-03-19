If there is one thing that Kevin Hart is really good at, it is making people laugh. The comedian has established himself as a name worthy to be in the same line as Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock. But more than the comedy, Hart is also known to be very good with money and his net worth is a testament to this.

Net worth

Hart is one of those comedians who have made sure that all his labor in Hollywood, bars, and even in his own business will not be in vain. Proof of which is his $450 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As what Parade would call him, he is the epitome of a pint-sized comedian but with a "gigantic" bank account. In recent years, Hart has been a ubiquitous presence, engaging in a wide range of endeavors as a comedian, movie star, producer, and commercial spokesperson. Despite a setback due to a serious car crash, his talent and relentless work ethic have propelled him to immense success and wealth.

Movies, shows, and tours

In 2016, Hart's live stand-up performances grossed approximately $1 million each, according to Forbes. The exact amount he personally pockets after expenses and profit-sharing with venues, promoters, and his team is unclear, but given his business acumen, it's likely substantial.

Forbes reports that Hart reaps significant profits from his tours. His "What Now?" Tour, spanning 2015 to 2016, reportedly earned him a staggering $70 million. While tour earnings can vary based on the number and length of performances, this tour stands out as one of Hart's most lucrative endeavors.

Hart's annual income fluctuates depending on his projects and touring schedule. On average, he earns between $40 million and $60 million per year. With such earnings, he could comfortably retire, but his passion for his work is evident.

The bulk of Hart's net worth is attributed to his stand-up comedy career, with estimates suggesting that at least $90 million of his wealth stems from comedy. However, all of his wealth can be traced back to his comedy roots, as it was his stand-up that initially propelled him to fame.

Hart's earnings per movie vary based on the size of his role. For films where he's the leading name, he reportedly commands as much as $20 million upfront, with an average payday around $20 million. Depending on box office success or streaming agreements, his earnings may exceed this figure.

Tough road to stardom

Hart's journey in comedy began during his teenage years, starting at Philadelphia's Laff House and briefly performing under the stage name Lil Kev. Despite eventually becoming one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians, Hart faced initial challenges, including being booed off the Laff House stage multiple times.

Judd Apatow has been known for giving many of comedy's biggest superstars their first break, even if the shows he featured them on didn't become huge hits. Similar to his high school dramedy "Freaks & Geeks," the college-aged sitcom "Undeclared" lasted only one season but showcased future stars like Seth Rogen, Charlie Hunnam, and a young Hart. In a few episodes, Hart portrayed a Christian student who persuades the main character, Steven (Jay Baruchel), to convert. This was in 2002.

Then came 2004. At the age of 24, Hart's first televised stand-up special was featured in a Comedy Central Presents half-hour. This early exposure showcased his signature style of self-deprecating humor and family-oriented comedy, including jokes about his height, marriage, and other personal experiences, which would endear him to fans for years to come. The same season also featured the launch of other notable comedians like Mike Birbiglia, Tig Notaro, and Demetri Martin.

Perhaps, one of the biggest contributors to his successful career was "Wild 'N Out" between 2005 to 2013. Hart has made more than 20 appearances on Nick Cannon's long-standing improv show "Wild 'N Out," making him one of the first celebrity guests to become a recurring presence. In addition to serving as a celebrity guest captain for the improv teams, Hart has also filled in as host in Nick Cannon's absence. True to form, he consistently steals the show with his comedic presence.

Hart's transition from comedian to superstar could be pinpointed to his "Laugh at My Pain" tour, which raked in over $15 million in ticket sales across 90 cities. This tour saw him breaking Eddie Murphy's two-day ticket sales record, becoming the first African-American comedian to gross $1.1 million. The tour's success was further highlighted in a film that documented Hart's performance at Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre, where he shattered the record.

Factors that shaped Hart

Hart's childhood was shaped by his upbringing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was born on July 6, 1979, and raised primarily by his mother, Nancy, Hart experienced the absence of his father, Henry, who struggled with cocaine addiction and was frequently in trouble with the law. This absence had a profound impact on Hart, influencing his humor and providing material for his stand-up comedy.

Despite the challenges he faced, Hart found solace in comedy from a young age. He used humor as a coping mechanism and a way to connect with others. Growing up, Hart was known for his wit and charisma, traits that would later contribute to his success as a comedian.

Hart's childhood was not without its struggles, but he persevered. He attended George Washington High School in Philadelphia and graduated in 1997. It was during his teenage years that Hart began to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, performing at local clubs and honing his craft.

Finding success in adversity

Overall, Hart's childhood was marked by adversity, but it also laid the foundation for his future success. His experiences growing up shaped his comedic style and his approach to life, ultimately leading him to become one of the most successful comedians in the world.