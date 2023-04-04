KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian is currently in Japan with her four children

She wore a "Sanrio style" outfit, which was similar to the ensemble her sister Khloe Kardashian wore in 2018

Kim apologized to Khloe and Kourtney for saying they looked like "clowns" during their 2018 Japan trip

Kim Kardashian has issued a public apology to her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for an insult she made back in 2018.

The 42-year-old Skims founder took to Instagram Monday to share photos and clips from her vacation in Tokyo, Japan, with daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, along with sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

In some snaps, Kim rocked a "Sanrio Style" outfit, consisting of a gray sports bra, joggers, an oversized fluffy pink faux fur coat and a matching Balenciaga tote bag, along with a "Hello Kitty"-themed manicure. She completed the look with white-rimmed sunglasses.

It sparked massive attention as social media users noticed that Kim's ensemble was quite similar to the 38-year-old Good American founder's outfit during a family trip to the same country five years ago.

At the time, Kim told her sisters Khloe and Kourtney that they looked like "f—king clowns" in the outfits they wore during the family getaway.

"She definitely needs to apologize," one user wrote in the comments section of Kim's recent post, while another said, "Justice for Khloe."

Khloe commented on her sister's post, writing, "I'm waiting...," to which Kim responded, "I'm sorry Khloe and Kourt too."

In addition, the beauty mogul also posted a photo of Khloe and Kourtney on her Instagram Story and wrote, "People grow and evolve, OK??? LOL I'm SORRY."

Kim also re-shared a tweet from user @Khlocaine_, who posted a side-by-side comparison of her and Khloe's pink outfits and asked the KKW Beauty founder to apologize, according to E! News.

The apology came years after Kim took digs at her sisters while they were on a trip to Japan, which aired in a 2018 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"So, I [have got to] be real with you guys. You look like f--king clowns," Kim told Khloe and the 43-year-old Poosh founder. "I'm not f--king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f--king Japanese geisha. Unless we're at a geisha house."

"I thought my hair looked good last night. And I thought my outfit was fun for Japan," Kourtney clapped back, to which Kim responded, "Your outfit would've been great if you didn't have f—kng blue eye shadow."

Kourtney then said, "You think I look like like a clown? Well, you look [like] you just won the Tour de France and you're cycling around town."

Though it seemed like a joke, Kim was serious about maintaining a good image while they were traveling in the Asian country at the time.

"So, I'm just saying, you have to like, tell the glam people," she said. "Especially [since] we're in Japan. Everyone just thinks, 'Oh my God we're in Japan, everyone [goes] full Japan.' And probably the people that live here make fun of people like that."

Five years later, Kim returned to Japan with her four kids. On Monday, the reality star posted a carousel of photos from the vacation, including their visit to a hedgehog café. The family trip came nearly four months after Kardashian and West finalized their divorce.