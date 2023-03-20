KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian went on a football Europe tour with her son, Saint

Football enthusiasts are seemingly unhappy with Kim Kardashian's appearances at two highly anticipated European football leagues over the past week.

The 42-year-old Skims founder made an unexpected appearance at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Wednesday to watch the premiere football club Arsenal's match against Portugal's Sporting Lisbon along with her 7-year-old son Saint, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, Daily Mail reported.

The Gunners, however, bowed out of the Europa League in the second leg of round 16, losing to Sporting CP due to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Days after, the business mogul also attended the Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes football stadium in Paris, France, in support of French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club Sunday night. The team went up against Stade Rennais FC, commonly known as Rennes.

Unfortunately, Kardashian witnessed another defeat as the Lionel Messi-led team bowed down, 0-2, against Rennes, which marked their first-ever loss in a home league in more than 700 days, and fans are blaming the reality star for the unexpected turnovers, U.K.'s The Mirror reported.

Dubbed the "Kim Kardashian Curse," fans are now jokingly throwing shade at the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum, who appeared to have some bad luck after two of the best football teams in Europe succumbed to defeat when she watched their games.

"Arsenal shock exit from the Europa League and now PSG getting cooked at home to Rennes, The Kim Kardashian curse is brewing," one user wrote on Twitter.

"The Kim Kardashian curse," a second user wrote, along with a collage of the reality star's photos during the games side-by-side with the results of the football matches.

The Kim Kardashian curse pic.twitter.com/41DbYh2rw6 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 19, 2023

Another football fan commented, "PSG had not lost at Parc des Princes in 715 days: a 35-game run. Kim Kardashian visits and Christophe Galtier's side [loses] 0-2 to Rennes."

"Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner watching every team they support [loose], they're just like me," a fourth user quipped, attaching a short video of the sisters at the PSG match.

kim kardashian and kendall jenner watching every team they support lose ,, they're just like me pic.twitter.com/Njv4KINBGf — contemplating.... (@pharenheid) March 19, 2023

Kardashian also attended the PSG match with her eldest son Saint, a huge football fan. After the game, Saint even met with the French football club's forward Kylian Mbappe, and they posed for pictures.

The reality star was also spotted out and about in London over the week, per Daily Mail. It is unclear if the she took some personal time off or was there for a business venture.

She reportedly went on a pub crawl during St. Patrick's Day and watched Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis' "Back To The Future: The Musical" at London's Adelphi Theatre.