KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian dished on preparations for her role in "American Horror Story" Season 12

Kardashian said she is currently taking acting classes to prepare for her lead role

"American Horror Story" is expected to premiere its new installment in the summer

Kim Kardashian is gearing up for the most prominent role of her acting career as she will star alongside Emma Roberts in the 12th season of "American Horror Story" to be released this summer.

During the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night, the 42-year-old "The Kardashians" star spoke to Variety's Marc Malkin and dished some details about her upcoming role in the hit anthology horror series, including what preparations she is currently undergoing.

Kim Kardashian says she's shooting #AmericanHorrorStory at the end of the month and teases her upcoming role. "I like to challenge myself." https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/WJFAmWSepH — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I'm so excited," Kardashian said, adding that though she couldn't reveal much about her character, she described it as "really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," and that she was "excited" for the experience.

When asked whether or not she was taking acting lessons for her role, she responded, "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Last month, Kardashian announced that she has joined the cast of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-led series via Instagram, where she posted an eerie teaser of the upcoming season and Season 12's title "Delicate."

Her soon-to-be co-star, Roberts, also posted the same video with the caption, "This summer...Kim and I are DELICATE."

"American Horror Story" Season 12 will be based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming thriller novel about a woman "convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens"— which will hit the bookstores on Aug.1 — as well as the tale of the 1968 American psychological horror film "Rosemary's Baby."

Shooting for the film was confirmed to begin in New York last month, while showrunner Murphy and FX are expected to announce the exact date of its release in June, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"AHS" and "American Crime Story" writer Halley Feiffer will serve as a showrunner and a writer for all episodes of the new season.

Speaking to THR, Murphy said of the Skims founder's casting, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family."

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he added.

Kardashian is set to star in one of the longest-running and most successful properties in Ryan Murphy Productions, which earned over 100 Emmy nominations and 13 wins to date.

It serves as the most crucial role of her acting career, outside her extensive work in reality television for more than a decade. But she's had previous experience in scripted roles in films and series, including 2008's "Disaster Movie," 2009's "CSI: NY," 2012's "Drop Dead Diva," 2013's "Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor" and 2021's "PAW Patrol: The Movie."