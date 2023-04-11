KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian will star in the the 12th season of "American Horror Story" alongside Emma Roberts

Kardashian announced her casting via Instagram Monday

"American Horror Story" Season 12 will start filming later in April

Kim Kardashian is returning to the small screen, but this time, it's no longer for a cameo role.

On Monday, the 42-year-old Skims founder announced that she has joined the cast of "American Horror Story" — an anthology horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. She will star alongside Emma Roberts in the upcoming Season 12, which is set to be released this summer.

Kardashian posted a teaser via her personal Instagram account, which showed a video with eerie music and Season 12's title, "Delicate." She captioned the video with eyeball and blood drop emojis.

Roberts also posted the same teaser along with the caption, "This summer...Kim and I are DELICATE."

The news, however, garnered mixed reactions from fans of the award-winning FX series.

"Skipping this season for sure," one user wrote in the comments section of Kardashian's post, while another commented, "Well this is the end of 'AHS.'"

"Kim, baby... please don't f—k this up with bad acting," a third user wrote.

"I hope you've taken some acting classes since your '90210' [appearances]," a fourth user quipped. Another commented, "I know y'all remember that she can't act."

But fans of Kardashian defended her and even shared their excitement for the upcoming season.

"This is the 2023 plot twist I didn't see coming!" one user wrote, and another quipped, "Emma Roberts AND KIM? In MY 'AHS'? The gays will go extinct."

"Kim in 'American Horror Story'!? I'm watching," a third user said.

"You know I'm dying over this!! Can't wait!" a fourth user wrote.

Kardashian did not reveal any further details about her role on "AHS." But a representative for Murphy told Variety that the reality star will have a lead role in Season 12 and that her character was created specifically for her.

Though she has been a TV star for 15 years, the series will mark Kardashian's most prominent on-screen acting role to date. She starred on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alongside her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as their mother Kris Jenner for 20 seasons.

Now, the beauty and shapewear mogul stars in Hulu's "The Kardashians" — another reality television series that centers on their famous family and follows Kim as she raises her four kids and runs her businesses, Skims and Skkn By Kim.

Kim has a series of voice acting animation credits and has made cameos as herself on "How I Met Your Mother," "30 Rock," "2 Broke Girls," and most recently, "Ocean's 8."

But she had minor acting roles in 2008's "Disaster Movie," a 2009 episode of "CSI: NY" and four episodes of "Drop Dead Diva" in 2012.

"American Horror Story" is slated to begin shooting in New York City later in April. Its exact release date is expected to be announced in June, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story" writer Halley Feiffer is set to serve as a showrunner and will write all episodes for "AHS" Season 12.

In a statement to THR, Murphy said of Kardashian's casting, "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the 'AHS' family."

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," he added.