Kim Kardashian went home from the 2023 Met Gala losing several pearls from her outfit.

Kardashian walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a Schiaparelli Haute Couture look featuring a blush satin corset and over 50,000 freshwater pearls. However, she failed to keep the costume in one piece.

Page Six obtained a snap of the Skims founder returning from the event with several pearly strands out of place, sending the gems spilling down onto the streets of New York City.

The "Kardashians" star's dress appeared intact when she graced the red carpet earlier in the night. However, she told Vogue she was struggling all day to keep them in place and even mentioned her daughter picking up the pearls and putting them in her purse.

"Some [pearls] popped on the way," she admitted during the live-streamed arrivals. "I told my daughter [North West] to grab them all. They're real pearls, and she was putting them all in her purse."

When Kardashian got asked to talk about her pearly outfit, she said it was designed by Daniel Roseberry. She also explained how she and her team ended up with it.

"I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls," she said as the camera showed off her gorgeous dress filled with pearls.

She also got asked how she was feeling that night, and if she was pressured to outdo herself every year.

"I did, but this year, I just wanted to feel glamorous," Kardashian responded. "I really didn't feel the pressure, I just wanted a good time. I took a shot before I came with my sisters, my daughter was in the room with me. She's actually in the car watching, you know, all of us walk up the red carpet. So, it's just like a glamorous night."

Last year, Kardashian graced the same event with her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, rocking Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress. However, her Met Gala 2022 outfit received mixed reactions from experts, with many raising concerns for various reasons.

Dr. Justine De Young, professor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technology, disapproved of the outfit, saying it was "irresponsible and unnecessary" since Kardashian could have commissioned a replica. De Young was also alarmed about the star going on a crash diet to fit in the dress.

Scott Fortner, Monroe historian and collector, agreed, saying the gown was for Monroe only and Kardashian wearing it could have resulted in the fabric and seams getting stretched.