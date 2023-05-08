KEY POINTS Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage

Zolciak said their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation"

She asked for spousal support and restoration of her maiden name

Kim Zolciak has reportedly filed for divorce.

Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are officially ending their marriage. She filed for divorce after 11 years of being together as a married couple, TMZ reported Monday.

In her filing, she listed April 30 as their date of separation. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star described her marriage to the former NFL star as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," People reported.

She seeks primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. She also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Zolciak and Biermann's rep declined People's request for comment.

Zolciak and Biermann tied the knot in November 2011 at their home in Georgia. It was documented in the first season of their reality show "Don't Be Tardy," which aired from 2012 to 2020 for eight seasons.

Their divorce came amid another report claiming they owe over $1 million in unpaid taxes. In a separate report from TMZ, the Bravo personalities were reportedly behind in paying IRS taxes. Some of them started piling up a decade ago.

Based on the legal docs obtained by TMZ, they owe a whopping $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 of unpaid taxes for 2018.

Their mansion in Manor Golf & Country Club in Alpharetta, Georgia, which was heavily featured in "RHOA," entered foreclosure in February.

The property was set to be auctioned by the Truist Bank in March. Before the date, the couple was able to resolve the issue and put the mansion off the auction block.

An unnamed insider told People it was a "misunderstanding" with the bank.

"She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," the source said, adding, "She's not moving."

Zolciak's two adult daughters also denied the reports about the property being up for auction at the time.

"Everything is still there, we all live there," Ariana, 21, told TMZ. "We'll see what happens March 7," she added, referring to the date the property was set to be auctioned. "Stay tuned."

Zolciak and Biermann share four children — Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. Zolciak is also a mom to Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from previous relationships. Biermann adopted his now estranged wife's daughters when they were minors.