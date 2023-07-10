KEY POINTS Kim Zolciak told her "RHOA" co-stars she speaks her mind even when she may not be right

Zolciak also told Shereé Whitfield during the reunion she thinks about her all the time

When asked for an update on her marriage, Zolciak said they were still together

Kim Zolciak spoke about her marriage with Kroy Biermann during the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 15 reunion in December.

Zolciak got candid when she returned to RHOA" and spoke with OG Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow. She told them, "I just speak my mind," even if "I may not be right."

She turned to Whitfield, who introduced her to her husband in 2010. Both were competing in a local "Dancing with the Star"-style charity event at the time.

"You know what? I think about you all the time," she said, People reported. "I was like, literally, 'Shereé, introduce me to Tight-A--.'"

"You want to know what's really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar, and he [has told me since], 'I just knew when I saw you,'" Zolciak shared.

When asked for an update about their marriage, Zolciak admitted that she chose the right partner, and it was "crazy" they are still together.

"We're still married, it's 11 years, we're doing great. So whatever I did, I [chose] the right person. Crazy, crazy," she exclaimed.

The episode aired just days after she and her husband decided to call off their split. Both filed for divorce in May. In her filing, Zolciak said their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." However, an anonymous source told People Friday that the couple were "getting along and calling off the divorce. They're trying to make it work for the kids."

The Bravo star reportedly filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. Under the dismissal without prejudice, her claims against Biermann got stopped with immediate effects. However, she still has the right to refile in the future.

On the other hand, Biermann has not filed a dismissal of his divorce filing against Zolciak. However, his lawyer Marlys Bergstrom told Entertainment Tonight he would do so, adding that the pair "are dismissing divorce action and reconciling."

Zolciak and Biermann married in November 2011. The event was filmed in the "RHOA" spinoff "Don't Be Tardy." The couple share four children — Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. He also legally adopted her daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.