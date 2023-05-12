KEY POINTS Grant Harrold said many wanted King Charles to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles

Harrold added that royals were historically stripped of royal titles for treason to the crown

Harrold said among the reasons the King won't do it was because the titles were the Queen's gift to them

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be stripped of their royal titles, according to an expert.

King Charles, who was crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey Saturday, is unlikely to strip Prince Harry and Markle of their dukedom titles. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, shared his prediction about the Sussexes' royal titles in the future.

"I know a lot of people think that King Charles should strip Harry of his royal title," Grant said, "GB News" reported. "Kings and Queens would historically strip royal titles for treason to the crown. I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn't when it comes to Harry."

For Harrold, there is not enough reason for the King to strip his son and daughter-in-law of their dukedom titles. Also, the titles were gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth when they tied the knot in April 2018.

"At the moment, I think there is not a real justified reason for him to strip Harry's Duke of Sussex title," Harrold continued. "Another reason he probably will not is that the Queen gave it to Harry as a gift. For Charles to take the title off Harry, he's taking a gift from his mother away from her grandchild. I really don't think he will."

"I think the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is something that will definitely remain with Harry and Meghan," he concluded.

Royal expert and British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti also weighed in on the same issue earlier this year. He told Us Weekly that despite the public's call to strip the Sussexes of their titles and a member of the British Parliament calling for it, King Charles wouldn't do it because they didn't want to provoke Prince Harry and Markle amid their family drama.

"Trying to remove their titles by the king would be seen as perhaps an aggressive move or at least Harry and Meghan could dress it up that way," he told the outlet. "I think perhaps they're trying to spare us all of that misery as well. It's just not necessarily on their agenda. They want to get on with doing the job of the royal family and try and avoid that."

An anonymous source also relayed the same sentiment on Page Six.

"Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider ... mostly because it would be too petty and punitive," the unnamed tipster told the outlet. "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family."