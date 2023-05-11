KEY POINTS A royal author claimed that Meghan Markle wants to "undermine King Charles"

Tom Bower accused the Duchess of Sussex of being "anti-royal"

The former BBC journalist claimed that the British royal family is a "soft target" to "diversity extremists"

A royal biographer has accused Meghan Markle of being "anti-royal" after she skipped King Charles III's coronation over the weekend.

British journalist and royal author Tom Bower recently appeared on host Dan Wootton's GB News program, where they discussed Prince Harry's swift departure from the U.K. following his father's coronation, Markle's absence from the historic event as well as comments that the Buckingham Palace balcony, where the British royals appeared after Saturday's ceremony, was "too white."

When Wootton suggested that anti-monarchists were using Markle and Prince Harry's "false claims" of racism to target the royal family, Bower, a former BBC journalist and television producer, claimed that this was part of an alleged plan to "undermine" the monarch. International Business Times could not independently verify his claims.

"Meghan and her Netflix producers clearly see now that this is the next step to ... undermine King Charles and somehow find a way in which they can destabilize Britain," claimed Bower, who is a vocal critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" author then claimed that Markle chose not to attend the coronation to show that she did not approve of the royal institution.

"She didn't come because ... simply, she didn't want to curtsy to the Queen [Camilla] and to Kate [Middleton]," Bower claimed.

The "Rebel King" author went on to allege, "She sees her role as being the leader of the anti-royal faction. Harry will feel somehow torn, but he'll just go along with whatever it is, so he can stay in Montecito and not be homeless and junking around the world, and that is what's so really frightening."

Bower further claimed that the royal family has become a "soft target" and "the first hurdle to overcome as what they call 'diversity extremists' attempt to take over the institution of this country."

Prince Harry and Markle's relationship with the royal family has been strained since they stepped back from public duties and relocated to California in 2020. They have since given multiple interviews and released several projects in which they discussed their time within the royal family and their exit from royal life.

During their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [their son Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

The comments sparked allegations of racism against the royal family, which Prince William later denied, saying: "We are very much not a racist family."

ITV News anchor Tom Bradby revisited the comments during a January interview with Prince Harry, who denied accusing his family of racism.

"The British press said that [they accused the royal family of racism]. Did Meghan ever mention they're racist?" Prince Harry said.

When the journalist pointed out that what Markle described was "essentially racism," the Duke of Sussex insisted, "I wouldn't. Not having lived within that family."

Prince Harry went on to explain the difference between racism and unconscious bias, saying: "The difference between racism and unconscious bias is, the two things are different. But once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual or as an institution that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order, so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."

But Angela Levin, a biographer of Prince Harry's, recently alleged that Markle hated the royal family and "brainwashed" her husband into sharing her views.

"He's been brainwashed, and he's been left out to dry. And I think he's taken on everything that she feels and not what he feels," the "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" author claimed. "I don't think he hates the family as much as Meghan hates it and wants him to hate it. He wants to please her."