KEY POINTS Sir Karl Jenkins took to TikTok to address the rumor that he was Meghan Markle in disguise at the coronation

Jenkins told viewers that he has had his mustache since the age of 18

The composer's "Tros y Garreg" was played during King Charles' crowning ceremony Saturday

The guest at King Charles III's coronation who was accused of being Meghan Markle in disguise is speaking out about his viral appearance at the event and addressing the wild internet rumor.

Sir Karl Jenkins, who sat next to Andrew Lloyd Webber at London's Westminster Abbey during the crowning ceremony Saturday, sparked speculation that he was Markle undercover in a large white wig, mustache and tinted sunglasses.

Following the event, the 79-year-old legendary Welsh composer, whose work "Tros y Garreg" was played during the ceremony, clarified that he was not the Duchess of Sussex in a TikTok video, where he wrote: "It was me at the coronation!"

"My name is Sir Karl Jenkins," he began. "I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III. I was there because I'd written some music for the service."

He went on to joke about the false rumors that he was Markle in disguise, explaining that he has always looked that way and has had his mustache since he was 18 years old.

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise. Someone wrote I was there to steal the crown jewels. I look this way all the time!" he said with a laugh, before showing his knighthood medallion, which he wore around his neck during the coronation.

"Oh, and my mustache has been referred to in the Times as well, but I've had the mustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then," he added. "So that's me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all."

TikTok users praised Jenkins over the video, noting that he introduced himself with such humility and humor.

"Thank you for introducing yourself. A sense of humor and humility is very attractive. Really enjoyed your music in the ceremony," one commented.

"One of the most talented composers of our time. Most people who don't recognize Karl would certainly recognize his music," another added.

"You being Meghan Markle in disguise was my favorite story about you!! Lovely to meet you properly, sir," a third netizen wrote.

"I have been waiting for this response, and this man is verified and passes the vibe check," another commenter said.

Photos of Jenkins went viral following the coronation after some social media users speculated that he was Markle in disguise.

Buckingham Palace had previously announced that Prince Harry would attend the event solo, but there were still speculations that his wife snuck into the ceremony wearing a wig and a mustache.

"That's Meghan Markle under disguise," one person tweeted.

"I don't know much about [the] coronation. But I do know this is Meghan Markle in disguise," another person claimed.

Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remained in California. The duchess reportedly had an intimate party planned for Archie's 4th birthday on the day of the coronation.

Prince Harry flew back to California right after the ceremony.