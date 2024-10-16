A Massachusetts restaurant has been forced to temporarily close after receiving threats related to a group of World War II re-enactors wearing Nazi uniforms being served in the restaurant over the weekend.

On Saturday night, a group of historians from the American Heritage Museum went to the Kith and Kin in Hudson for dinner. According to the restaurant, among the group of eight, four were dressed as U.S. soldiers, one was dressed as a military nurse, and "a couple" were dressed as Nazi SS soldiers.

On Sunday, the restaurant issued an apology on Facebook.

"In hindsight, they should have been asked to change before being seated. Even though we knew they were living historians, at a time when acts of anti-Semitic violence continue to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII re-enactment," the restaurant wrote.

"We would never intentionally do anything to offend or hurt anyone in the community. If we truly thought these individuals held anti-Semitic beliefs, we would never have allowed them to step foot in the restaurant," the restaurant wrote. "As a small, family-owned business, we strive every day to do our best and are continuing to learn and grow. Last night we fell short, and we deeply apologize."

Despite the apology, the restaurant said it received threats against its staff, and was forced to close Tuesday.

Kith and Kin Hudson, Hudson, Massachusetts. 4,787 likes · 1,573 talking about this · 3,989 were here. View the menu: https://www.kithandkinhudson.com We are serving American style food with a focus...

"After last night's news airings, our restaurant has been the target of increased harassment and threats. Therefore, for the safety of our staff, we will unfortunately be closed today, Tuesday, October 15," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

According to the American Heritage Museum, more than 350 people participated in the re-enactment of the Battle for the Airfield. The museum said it is not appropriate to wear the uniforms outside of educational or historical contexts such as the re-enactment.

Museum Trustee Gary Lewi told WBZ-TV that wearing the German uniform in public is "repugnant."

"Let's put that in context. It's at a time when acts of antisemitic violence are on the rise, when neo-Nazis have taken to the streets, a Holocaust continues to be denied. So wearing German uniforms in a public space, that's beyond thoughtless. That's repugnant," Lewi told the outlet.

He said there are "strict protocols" about the costumes, and the museum itself doesn't even allow costumes with SS collars on its property.

"It does not exist off the field, which is why there are strict protocols that the American Heritage Museum has regarding what to wear, when to wear it, how to wear it and clearly that protocol was violated," he said. "It's not a hate crime. It's stupidity."

With TMX