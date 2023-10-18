Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and a Bitcoin advocate, has emphasized that investing in Bitcoin and gold can make a significant difference during inflation. He asserts that this practice enables the rich to become richer while the middle-class and poor become poorer.

Kiyosaki points out that inflation erodes the purchasing power of the dollar savings held by the poor and the middle class, who rely on it exclusively. Conversely, he highlights that the wealthy are shielded from the effects of inflation due to their investments in alternative assets such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin, the world's first-ever cryptocurrency, rather than holding cash.

"INFLATION makes the POOR &MIDDLE CLASS poorer because they work for & save dollars. Yet INFLATION makes the RICH RICHER. Why? Because today's rich work for & save Gold, Silver, & Bitcoin," Kiyosaki shared in a tweet.

Kiyosaki perceives inflation as an event that exacerbates the disparity between various social classes as it devalues the dollar, which is the primary currency that most Americans work for and use to store their wealth. However, inflation can also drive up the value of scarce tangible assets, which the affluent tend to utilize as a hedge through investment.

Last month, Kiyosaki debunked the misconception about hyperinflation. According to the author, during hyperinflation, the purchasing power of money diminishes. He encouraged people to position themselves as winners during such times by investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

"Many people think HYPERINFLATION means prices are going UP. It means the exact opposite. Hyperinflation means the purchasing power of your money is going going. Don't be a loser. Buy gold, silver, & Bitcoin and be a winner, not a loser,'' Kiyosaki said in a tweet.

While U.S. inflation has gradually decreased, with consumer price increases showing a reduction in September compared to August, the year-on-year inflation rate remains high at 3.7%. Kiyosaki has consistently advocated for people to invest in gold, silver, and Bitcoin, and this message has become a recurring theme in his tweets.

Previously, the author emphasized that when Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) becomes prevalent, the value of gold, silver, and Bitcoin will be immeasurable. He also urged people to commence saving in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and cash before it's too late.

"Fed CBDC is coming. Privacy gone. Big Brother will be watching. When CBDC enters the market, gold, silver, Bitcoin and cash will become priceless. Start saving GSBC (gold, silver and Bitcoin) and cash now before it's too late," Kiyosaki's tweet read.