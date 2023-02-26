KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian struggled to walk up the stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana outfits over the weekend

Kardashian attended two events for the Italian luxury fashion house at Milan Fashion Week

Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton shared some snaps and clips of her from the event on social media

Kim Kardashian has found herself struggling to walk up a set of stairs again.

Kardashian looked stunning at Milan Fashion Week in Italy over the weekend, but the Dolce & Gabbana outfits she wore didn't make it easy for her to walk up the stairs.

On Saturday, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton posted a since-deleted Instagram story showing the "Kardashians" star holding onto the handrail as she went up the steps sideways in a sparkly, tight-fitting red two-piece ensemble by the Italian luxury fashion house.

"Round two," the 42-year-old reality star said with a smile in the clip reposted to Twitter by a Kim Kardashian fan page.

"Go on girl, you got this," Appleton replied, cheering her on.

Kardashian paired her outfit, which consisted of a bralette and a floor-length skirt, with a matching Dolce & Gabbana mini-purse and a pair of black patent leather mules for Saturday's Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2023 runway show.

Appleton also shared two snaps of Kardashian from the Milan outing on his Instagram account.

ELA ATACA NOVAMENTE! 🗣 Kim Kardashian no desfile da Dolce & Gabbana em Milão, hoje – 25 de Fevereiro. pic.twitter.com/6p61LV7hgX — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) February 25, 2023

Kardashian faced a similar problem Sunday when she stepped out for another Milan Fashion Week event.

She shared a clip via Instagram Stories of a crowd cheering as she arrived, wearing a strapless, floor-length and snakeskin-printed gown from Dolce & Gabbana. She visibly struggled in her skintight dress, but she stopped, turned to the crowd and waved at them.

"I love you, Milan," her caption read.

In another video she posted, Kardashian poked fun at herself for having difficulty walking up the stairs in her snakeskin-printed gown.

"Of course there [were] 100 stairs lol," she wrote alongside footage of herself taking baby steps while holding the arm of Domenico Dolce as they entered a photo exhibition for Dolce & Gabbana.

The Skims founder has been working with the brand since last year, collaborating with Dolce, 64, and Stefano Gabbana on a collection called "Ciao, Kim," Us Weekly reported.

This wasn't the first time Kardashian has struggled to tackle stairs due to her ensembles.

In September 2022, her friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd shared a clip of Kardashian hopping up a stairwell in a figure-hugging, corseted Dolce & Gabbana dress. At one point, the reality star had to be lifted into a car.

Last year, Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner also made headlines when Kylie Jenner shared a video poking fun at the model for struggling to climb up the stairs while at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy in May 2022.

In the clip, Kendall, who wore a light pink Dolce & Gabbana gown, can be seen taking wide, exaggerated steps to mount each stair.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder playfully mocked the 27-year-old model, hysterically laughing while saying, "Oh s–t, these stairs are crazy."