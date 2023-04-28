KEY POINTS Lance Bass' net worth is estimated to be around $20 million

He revealed that he earned "way more money" after NSYNC, despite the group's success

Bass co-owns West Hollywood gay bar Rocco's and gay nightclub Heart

Lance Bass is now a multi-millionaire after nearly three decades in the entertainment industry. But he made most of his money only after his stint as a member of NSYNC.

The 43-year-old singer-actor, who revealed in a recent interview that he earned "way more" money after NSYNC parted ways in 2002 than he did while the band was active, now has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to his career as a singer, Bass has also starred in a string of TV and film projects and Broadway shows, dabbled in radio and movie production, and ventured into business over the years.

NSYNC first found success in Europe before returning to the U.S. and signing a contract with record label RCA in 1997. Their first single, "I Want You Back," which has 6.8 million views on YouTube as of press time, soon became a massive hit, turning the band into an overnight sensation. The group then began to embark on sold-out tours.

In 2000, Bass and his bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick released their first full-length album "No Strings Attached," which became the fastest-selling record of all time with 1.1 million copies sold on the first day of release. A year later, NSYNC released "Celebrity," which became the second-fastest-selling album of all time, surpassed only by their first album.

NSYNC, whose hits also include "Girlfriend," "It's Gonna Be Me," "Tearin' Up My Heart," "Pop" and "Gone," sold over 56 million records across the globe in total.

However, at the height of their fame, the group took an indefinite hiatus in 2002. They never recorded music together again. It is unclear why they decided to disband, but some speculated it was due to Timberlake's departure from the group.

Bass also pursued a career in acting, taking on roles in films such as 2001's "On The Line" and "Zoolander," 2005's "Cursed," and 2008's "Tropic Thunder."

In addition to this, he appeared in TV shows, including the WB drama "7th Heaven," did a few voice roles for animated shows and joined the seventh season of "Dancing with the Stars," finishing in third place.

Bass hosted several reality shows, such as "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2021, which Cosmopolitan suggested gave him a $500,000 paycheck for the gig. International Business Times could not independently verify this information. The singer-actor hosted a daily radio show on SiriusXM called "Dirty Pop" as well.

Bass also ventured into business. He started his own production companies, Bacon & Eggs and Lance Bass Productions, as well as a now-defunct music management company, Free Lance Entertainment. He co-owns West Hollywood hotspots Rocco's WeHo — a restaurant, sports bar and nightclub in one — and Heart, which is said to be the "biggest gay club" in the U.S.

Outside of the entertainment industry, Bass was interested in space and wanted to work for NASA. In 2002, he was invited to participate in the Youngest Person in Space project and spent months training in Star City, Russia, to become a cosmonaut. He was scheduled to fly to the International Space Station in October 2002 but was later rejected from the space flight program.

But while he never made it to space, Bass served as a World Space Week Youth spokesman and remains a member of the National Space Society.

As for real estate, Bass and his husband of eight years, Michael Turchin, own a home in Los Angeles, where they live with their 1-year-old twins. Most recently, the couple invested in their biggest project yet for the house: a gender-neutral nursery room for their children.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM, Bass debunked a misconception about his time with NSYNC when asked by host Jess Cagle about the most fun and worst thing about being "rich and famous" at a young age.

"The worst thing was people thinking we were rich because we were not," Bass said. "We were famous, but we were not rich. I made way more money after NSYNC than I did during NSYNC."

"Lou [Pearlman] really took the majority of our stuff... and the record label too. Horrible, horrible deals," he said of his former manager, who died in prison at age 62 in 2016 after he was convicted of fraud, bank fraud money laundering and bankruptcy in 2008.

Pearlman was known for pulling off a $300 million Ponzi scheme and was later sued by several of his former acts, including the Backstreet Boys, for mishandling their contracts and finances.

Despite the incident, Bass said he was thankful to have gained four "brothers" and to have had the "best experiences" of his life while part of the band.

"You had some of the best experiences ever. I mean obviously changed my life, [and] led me to so many things I wanted to do in life," he said, recalling that his most memorable performance was with his "favorite band," Aerosmith, at the Super Bowl XXXV halftime show in 2001.