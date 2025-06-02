The world is facing numerous challenges. Climate change accelerates, threatening ecosystems and entire communities. Food insecurity rises as weather volatility, depleted soils, and water stress make farming increasingly difficult. Meanwhile, degraded landscapes, stripped of their vitality through overuse and erosion, sit idle. Land and Carbon, Inc. emerges with a mission to regenerate the Earth's most degraded lands while creating new transformative value and revenue for those who depend on it most.

Land and Carbon is a science-driven, nature-based carbon solutions company. Its goal is to remove gigatons of CO₂ from the atmosphere by restoring degraded lands at scale. However, unlike many players in the carbon credit space, Land and Carbon's model is scientifically rigorous and empathetic to landowners' needs. Its approach blends advanced soil science, tailored regenerative agriculture strategies, and robust carbon credit development, offering ranchers, farmers, and landowners a chance to restore productivity to their land and generate reliable income with minimal out-of-pocket costs.

David Lawrence, PhD, Land and Carbon's founder, chairman, and CEO, states: "The foundation of our model is that we don't expect landowners to bear the financial risk. We invest in their land, provide the science and expertise, and recoup a percentage as carbon credits are sold. That's how we change the narrative." And it's a narrative that needs to shift.

The problems Land and Carbon are tackling are multi-layered. Across North America and beyond, hundreds of millions of acres of grasslands, rangelands, and former industrial or mining areas, are degraded. These lands have lost their ability to grow food, support biodiversity, or sequester carbon. Yet, they're precisely the type of land that could reverse climate change. Degraded soils, when properly treated, have immense potential to sequester carbon through natural processes like photosynthesis and microbial activity. The catch is that most ranchers, farmers, and many landowners can't afford to do this work.

"Most of these ranchers and farmers are land-rich and cash-poor," says Chief Operating Officer Catheryn Staveley. "They love their land, not for what it earns, but for what it means. It's often been in their families for generations. They don't want to sell it or walk away, but they also can't front the money to regenerate it. That's where we come in."

Land and Carbon's model is built to remove this barrier. The company assumes upfront costs, from site assessments and soil testing to the deployment of tailored regenerative practices such as native seed planting, soil amendment application, biochar integration, and rotational grazing, among others. Every site is unique, and the team treats it as such, leveraging proven solutions across entire projects while field-testing unique interventions on 10 to 20-acre Innovation Sites™. This method is rooted in hard science and supported by partnerships with leading universities and research institutions, to push the boundaries and incorporate new solutions.

"We think of it like an equation," Dr. Lawrence explains. "Most companies plug in one or two variables, maybe no-till farming or managed grazing. We use many. We field-test different interventions and combine them based on what optimally works in that environment. That's how you maximize carbon sequestration per acre. That's how you regenerate soil and make the land productive again."

Staveley, who comes from a fourth-generation farming family, speaks passionately about what this model means to people like her. "Farming has never really been only about profit. It's also about identity and legacy," she shares. "My dad used to joke that we got more from crop insurance than the crops themselves. That's the heartbreaking reality for so many. And now, in some places, there's no topsoil left. We're running out of time."

The benefits of Land and Carbon's approach ripple outward. Ranchers, farmers, and landowners gain a reliable and sustained revenue stream from the sale of carbon credits. Their lands become more fertile, drought- and flood-resistant, and productive again, allowing for increased yields, better livestock capacity, or diversified crop options. At the same time, CO₂ is being pulled from the atmosphere and carbon stored securely in soil, contributing to the global fight against climate change.

The team is seeking mission-aligned partners and funders to help scale their impact. They're ready to expand their reach and accelerate the restoration of some of the world's valuable and economically neglected lands. Whether done through private and institutional investment, partnerships, philanthropic capital, or collaboration with research institutes, government or industry, Land and Carbon remains committed to driving that change. Starting now.