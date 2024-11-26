Fox News host Laura Ingraham faced backlash Monday night after her show The Ingraham Angle mistakenly aired a photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James while discussing Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis.

Both women, who are Black, have pursued legal action against Donald Trump, but in unrelated cases.

Ingraham addressed the mix-up minutes afterwards, "Earlier we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James, when we were talking about Fani Willis. That was our mistake. They both hate Trump."

Ingraham: Earlier we accidentally showed a graphic that had a photo of another vicious anti-Trump figure, Letitia James when we were talking about Fani Willis. That was our mistake. They both hate Trump pic.twitter.com/CT1cHGO388 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 26, 2024

The error occurred during a segment celebrating a judge's dismissal of special prosecutor Jack Smith's election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump. Ingraham pivoted to Trump's ongoing racketeering case in Georgia, spearheaded by Willis, before the incorrect photo of James appeared.

This is not the first time The Ingraham Angle has confused Black legal professionals involved in Trump-related cases. Earlier this year, the show misidentified attorneys Nathan Wade and Terrence Bradley, both Black men connected to Willis.

Is that Bradley in the heart? Did they confuse Bradley with Wade? pic.twitter.com/R0PSyewrSP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Social media erupted with criticism, with many users accusing the host and Fox News of perpetuating racial stereotypes.

James has pursued a civil case against Trump, leading to a $450 million judgment, while Willis is prosecuting Trump on criminal charges related to alleged election interference in Georgia. Both cases are independent of each other, though Trump has publicly attacked both women.

Originally published by Latin Times.