Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert quickly deleted a Cameo account she had made just a day or two prior after realizing that the sale of personalized videos from a sitting congresswoman may violate House rules.

Boebert, who was just re-elected to a third term in her home state after moving to a different district, created her account over the weekend.

"It's your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert," said Boebert in a video posted to Cameo on Saturday. "I am so excited to be joining another platform where I can connect directly with supporters from all over the world."

"Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk. if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever's on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me," Boebert said in the video. "You can book a video now on my Cameo profile, and I will be seeing you and talking with you soon."

She listed herself as an "influencer" and a "political commentator", failing to mention her position as an elected representative on her page. She also charged up to $250 for personalized videos. Video options included birthday wishes, pep talks and answering questions.

"Not your typical Republican politician. Jesus loving, Constitutionalist, America first, freedom fighter," read her description.

According to congressional ethics experts, Boeberts' attempt to profit off of Cameo may have been in violation of House ethics rules which prevent active representatives from being paid to make speeches and limit their income outside of their position.

"Until they provide some sort of formal guidance, the expectation is that members would probably be allowed to sign up for it," said Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs at Common Cause, adding, "It seems like it could potentially violate the ban on honoraria, but it's untested."

Boebert's former colleagues, Matt Gaetz and George Santos, have both also created Cameo accounts and have been collecting income from similar personalized messages.

