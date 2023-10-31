KEY POINTS Yunjin seemingly teased a Lakers game appearance by LE SSERAFIM

She shared a photo of purple and gold jerseys with the names of all five members

Fans speculated that the group may perform at a Lakers game's halftime show

LE SSERAFIM may be gearing up for a special NBA crossover.

On Tuesday, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin shared on her Instagram account a photo of five basketball jerseys emblazoned with the names of all five members of her group, which also includes Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae.

The jerseys were in purple and gold and featured the NBA logo above the members' names.

"[W]here to for our next perfect night?" Yunjin captioned the image, along with a thinking face emoji.

She appeared to reference LE SSERAFIM's newly released song, "Perfect Night," which the group is currently promoting.

While Yunjin did not share any more details, some of the group's fans speculated that the jerseys, which feature the Los Angeles Lakers' official colors, and the post's caption might be hints that LE SSERAFIM could perform its first English digital single at an upcoming Lakers game's halftime show.

"NBA match Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers will be on November 2... [LE SSERAFIM] is going???" one fan tweeted alongside the jersey photo originally shared by Yunjin.

NBA match Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers will be on November 2... le sserafim is going??? 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/NOePN5O9bv — joe (@elsserafim) October 31, 2023

"[To be honest,] it'd be iconic if they performed at halftime," another user tweeted. "[H]ybe, use your damn connections to make this happen!!"

"[LE SSERAFIM OT5] going to NBA on Nov. 2, can't wait..." another fan commented on Yunjin's Instagram post.

"Wow, the Lakers vs. Clippers matchup on November 2 is going to be intense!" one user tweeted. "I wonder if [LE SSERAFIM] has front-row seats for the showdown?"

The Lakers are scheduled to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EDT.

While a Lakers game appearance is not on the band's official schedule, LE SSERAFIM is set to head to Los Angeles this week for another event: the Grammy Awards' Global Spin Live. The girl group will headline the show at the Grammy Museum on Thursday.

Yunjin's Instagram post came just a day after LE SSERAFIM performed "Perfect Night" during Monday's episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

The performance on the NBC morning talk show marked the band's U.S. TV debut.

Check out LE SSERAFIM's "Today" performance below!