Fourth-generation K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM is collaborating with "Overwatch 2," making it the first-ever musical artist and K-Pop act to team up with the free-to-play, team-based action game set in an optimistic future.

On Wednesday, "Overwatch 2" announced its collaboration with LE SSERAFIM on its website and social media accounts, describing the girl group as a K-Pop sensation, one of the fastest-growing K-Pop groups on the planet and a fearless group.

Per the announcement, LE SSERAFIM members Chae-won, Sakura, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Eun-chae will lend their talents to the new season of "Overwatch 2."

Aside from releasing the music video for "Perfect Night" on Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. PDT, a LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode will also be launched.

There would also be exclusive in-game items, such as Legendary hero skins.

Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM ✨



Along with a new mode, the crossover will feature brand-new exclusive cosmetics! More details will be revealed on Monday, October 30, but this could be our first look at some sprays!



Which heroes do you want to get a skin? 🗳️#LESSERAFIMxOVERWATCH2 pic.twitter.com/rvfAlSF3ss — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) October 18, 2023

More details about the special game features will be revealed on Oct. 30. Meanwhile, the collab will go live in "Overwatch 2" on Nov. 1

"We're extremely excited to be working with LE SSERAFIM for our game's first musical artist collaboration," shared "Overwatch" general manager Walter Kong with Forbes. "Like the heroes of 'Overwatch,' the LE SSERAFIM members are amazing as individuals but unstoppable when they come together."

On Nov. 4, LE SSERAFIM will grace "BlizzCon" for a special performance at BlizzCon Arena in Anaheim, California, marking the group's United States stage debut.

Tickets for the conference are available at "BlizzCon's" official website: https://www.blizzcon.com/en-us/

iMBC shares LE SSERAFIM will be making their comeback at the end of October. pic.twitter.com/pGYcjrw0UO — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) October 4, 2023

In other news, iMBC Entertainment previously reported that the all-female K-Pop group is expected to release a new song by the end of the month. This comes two months after the group released its collaboration track with Japanese singer-songwriter Imase, titled "Jewelry," in August.

LE SSERAFIM's agency, Source Music, has yet to release an official statement on the matter. On the group's official website, it showed that there was no comeback scheduled for October, November, or December.

Since debuting in 2022, LE SSERAFIM has gained recognition as one of the most successful female K-Pop groups of the fourth generation. Though its former member Kim Ga-ram immediately left the group due to alleged bullying scandals, the group's popularity kept increasing.

Earlier this year, the group released its first studio album, titled "UNFORGIVEN." It featured 13 tracks, which were from old and new music releases. Tracks included were the 2023 versions of "FEARLESS," "Blue Flame" and "The World Is My Oyster," as well as "The Hydra," "ANTI-FRAFILE," "Impurities, "No Return," "Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife," "FEARNOT," "Flash Forward," "Fire In The Belly" and a title track with the same name as the album.