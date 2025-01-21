Visitors have long been captivated by Cyprus' pristine coastlines and picturesque landscapes. From the crystal-clear waters of Nissi Beach to the mythical shores of Aphrodite's Beach, the island boasts numerous breathtaking beaches that consistently rank among Europe's finest coastal destinations.

However, 2024 marked a significant shift in Cyprus's identity as local leaders and international supporters began transforming the country into not just a tourist spot but also cycling destination, particularly in Limassol.

In 2024, the city hosted two major cycling events in collaboration with a significant cycling group, INEX CLUB. These included the INEX Charity Club Ride in May 2024, which drew over 80 cyclists who conquered challenging 300km and 150km routes through scenic locations like Agros, Larnaca, and Protaras, and the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus in November 2024, which attracted over 140 cyclists and many more participants.

The success of these events, which prominent figures like Cyprus citizen, member of the UCI Management Committee, and founder of ARETI International Group Igor Makarov and local authorities supported, demonstrates Cyprus's goal of diversifying its tourism appeal and starting a new chapter in its journey to becoming a cycling destination.

Building Cycling Infrastructure

Limassol looks forward to transforming Cyprus into a cycling destination, planning to upgrade its cycling infrastructure across the city. In an interview with Limassol Deputy Mayor Mr. Demos Katsis during the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus last November, he shared the local government's goals to start comprehensive cycling developments that will improve the city's mobility, secure a bicycle network that will connect key areas of the city, and gradually introduce the city as a cycling destination.

Mr. Katsis shares, "Cycling is a sport at the core of our city's principles. We are planning to make roads for cycling using the bicycle lanes inside the city...so in the future, the idea is to make green roads for cycling all around Limassol and use bicycles as a method of fun and recreational activities as well as a method of transportation."

Mr. Katsis believes improving the cycling system will significantly promote both the sport and the city as a cycling destination to others. He emphasized the critical role of events such as the INEX Charity Club Ride and ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus in achieving this goal.

He adds, "Events of this international calibre can expand the brand of the city, the information of the city globally. Our goal is to be very close to and near these events, to promote and help them take place in our city."

A Collective Effort

Transforming Cyprus into a cycling destination may be challenging, but this will become possible with collaboration between the government, private individuals, and businesses. While local authorities play a crucial role in building infrastructure such as bike lanes and secure parking, private companies can significantly amplify these efforts by fostering a cycling culture within their organizations.

Businesses can influence their employees by encouraging the use of bicycles for commuting and daily activities. Initiatives like providing incentives for cycling to work, installing bike storage facilities, and organizing group rides can inspire employees to adopt cycling as part of their routine. These actions promote health and well-being and reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

When asked about the local businesses' role in developing healthy lifestyles and sports for everyone, Mr. Katsis expressed his 100% approval. According to him, the city is developed with the people inside.

He shares. "I believe battles in life are collectively won and collectively lost. This is one of the mottos I embrace myself. So I believe entrepreneurs, businessmen, and local companies need to be our partners in this goal...building corporate responsibility and moving employees and people towards using bicycle activities in their daily lives."

"The future of a corporation is not just to stay in the money sector but also embrace a healthy lifestyle and social activities toward the city we live," he adds.

Moreover, businesses can use their resources to arrange more events that spotlight the city's potential as a cycling destination while showcasing its scenic landscapes. Events like the ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus 2024 highlight this outlook.

The main sponsor of the events, former professional cyclist and Limassol resident himself Igor Makarov, marks the sport's growth in the country. He mentions, "I am delighted to see that the cycling development tradition here in Cyprus is being developed. I found myself here in Cyprus over 30 years ago when I saw no cyclists in the street. The situation has changed dramatically since that time. I see that such events are part of the flourishing development of cycling here in Cyprus."

A Future of Possibilities

For Mr. Katsis, local authorities, businessmen, and cycling advocates, the future is filled with possibilities and opportunities to further enhance the overall cycling culture in Cyprus. The vision can extend beyond promoting the sport and incorporating cycling to create healthier lifestyles while addressing pressing urban challenges such as traffic congestion and mobility inefficiencies.

With these, the city and, eventually, the nation can become the ultimate cycling destination.

Mr. Katsis concludes his interview, "Both for myself and the mayor, on our political campaign, the idea of a healthy lifestyle and choosing a substantial alternative for transportation methods will be the city's future."

"Modern cities enable themselves to use friendly methods of transportation," he says "So, in the future, bicycles will not just be synonymous with health but also with solving fundamental problems of the rural organization of the city, like traffic problems. We live in one of the best places in the world, and together, we can make it even better."