A leaked video clip shows the CEO of UnitedHealth Group asking employees to not speak to reporters about the assassination of company executive Brian Thompson, claiming that coverage of the killing was "frankly, offensive."

"My strong advice and request to everybody is: just don't engage with the media," Andrew Witty said during an apparent virtual meeting. "If you're approached, I would recommend not responding, and if necessary, simply refer them to our own media organization."

Witty said there was "no value in engaging with the media, and as you've seen, people are writing things we simply don't recognize, are aggressive, inappropriate and disrespectful."

He also claimed that there's been "a huge amount of misinformation and, frankly, offensive communication."

It's unclear what coverage sparked Witty's remarks but multiple reports have highlighted how social media users responded to Thompson's slaying Wednesday in New York City by expressing outrage over health insurance policies that limit coverage and care.

Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, which is the largest U.S. health insurer, provides benefits to more than 50 million Americans and made $16.4 billion in profits on $281.4 billion in revenue last year, according to Reuters.

Thompson was killed before an annual investor meeting at which he was set to announce this year's revenues would reach $450 billion to $455 billion.

Thompson received $10.2 million in compensation last year and Witty, who runs UnitedHealthcare's $560 billion parent company, received $23.5 million.

Witty's pay package was 352 times the median salary of a UnitedHealth employee and made him the nation's highest-paid health insurance CEO, according to S&P Global.

The video clip of his remarks was posted Friday on Substack by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, who said the recording was made earlier in the day.

Klippenstein also said the company's spokespeople didn't respond when given "an opportunity to tell their side of the story" and referred to them as "paid flacks who only comment on things when it's in their interests to do so."

UnitedHealth Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday from the Latin Times.

UnitedHealth Group's stock price fell about 10% in the wake of Thompson's slaying and closed Friday at $549.62 a share.

Originally published by Latin Times