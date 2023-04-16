KEY POINTS Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Irina Shayk at the Neon Carnival Saturday

The pair was spotted with Stella Maxwell and his best friend Toby Maguire

DiCaprio also attended Revolve Festival but didn't interact with his ex Camila Morrone, who was also there

Leonardo DiCaprio was surprisingly spotted with a new lady at Coachella over the weekend.

The "Titanic" star got cozy with Bradley Cooper's ex and baby mama Irina Shayk at the Neon Carnival, presented by Levi's and Don Julio Tequila, photos obtained by Page Six and TMZ showed.

The Oscar-winning actor and the Russian supermodel were joined by model pal Stella Maxwell and his longtime best friend Toby Maguire at the event at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California.

The group reportedly partied from late Saturday night until early Sunday morning.

In the snaps, DiCaprio sported his signature black T-shirt with a matching hat and face mask. Shayk was seen rocking gold hoop earrings and a floral-pattern top while talking to Maxwell as DiCaprio stood behind them.

TMZ noted that Shayk wore the same accessories and outfit she sported during a photoshoot alongside Maxwell earlier that day.

Their reps did not immediately respond to Page Six's requests for comment.

DiCaprio also attended this year's Revolve Festival at Coachella, Entertainment Tonight reported. His ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone, was reportedly also at the star-studded invite-only celebration, which is held as part of the annual music festival.

"Camila and Leo were at Revolve Festival at the same time. Camila arrived before Leo did. She was hanging out with Suki Waterhouse and Emma Roberts and seemed to be having a good time. She was dancing a lot in her cabana," an eyewitness told ET.

There was no mention of Shayk hanging out with DiCaprio at the event, but the eyewitness added, "Leo was in a separate cabana with Tobey Maguire and some guy friends and they were hanging with a few girls. He kept it low-key and also looked like he was having fun."

According to the eyewitness, the exes "kept their distance from each other and did not interact at all."

Morrone and DiCaprio split in August 2022 after four years of dating. He has since been linked to Gigi Hadid, but that romance reportedly fizzled out.

Meanwhile, Shayk was last publicly linked to Cooper, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The exes sparked reconciliation rumors last year after an unnamed source also told Page Six in November 2022 that the model and the "A Star Is Born" actor were trying for a second baby.

"He is on board to expand their family," an unnamed source told the outlet of Cooper. "They are trying to get pregnant."

Shayk reportedly first expressed her desire to try for another child with Cooper in September of that year, when she and the actor went on a family vacation with their daughter.

"It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling," an unnamed insider told Page Six at the time.

Another unnamed tipster told People at the time that the exes "have both been single and started hanging out more together." She reportedly missed him and was proud of their co-parenting arrangement.

But TMZ reported that Shayk and DiCaprio are both currently "unattached."