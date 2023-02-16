A lesbian mother in Oklahoma who raised a son with her now estranged wife for two years has no parental rights over the child, a judge ruled. The ruling gave parental rights to the sperm donor, who is now in a relationship with the woman's ex-wife.

The mother in question, Kris Williams was legally married to the child's biological mother, Rebekah Wilson in June 2019. The couple welcomed their son two months later.

Before her pregnancy, Wilson and her sperm donor, Harlan Vaugh, entered a "Known Sperm Donor Agreement" in September 2018, according to NBC News. She reportedly conceived with a sperm donor after having several at-home, non-medically assisted inseminations in 2018.

After the birth of their son, Williams and Wilson were both listed as the child's parents on his birth certificate.

The couple raised the boy, referred to as W.R.W.W. in the judge's ruling, together for about two years until their marriage fell apart in November 2021.

Wilson moved in with Vaughn shortly after, and they have since become parents to their second biological child.

Meanwhile, Williams has not seen the boy since Nov. 23, 2021. Although she was listed as a mother on the child's birth certificate, Williams did not legally adopt him during her marriage with Wilson.

"Williams, through her testimony and exhibits presented during the trial, admitted she and Wilson discussed adoption," Oklahoma County District Judge Lynne McGuire said in her ruling. "Furthermore, Williams admitted she knew that under Oklahoma law she needed to adopt the minor child to establish parental rights. Williams chose not to adopt. Williams testified that she didn't believe it was fair that she would have to seek court intervention to establish parental rights of the minor child ... The reality is that the law provides a legal remedy available to Williams. She knowingly chose not to pursue it."

Wilson and the sperm donor were found to be W.R.W.W.'s "legal parents," McGuire said in the ruling.

"I guess I'm still in shock," Williams told KFOR about the ruling. "I can tell you that that brings a lot of anger and emotion [to] me."

Vaughn, however, said he was "grateful for the court's validation" and added, "We remain focused exclusively on our child's protection and well-being."

The ruling gained national attention and served as a tale of caution for LGBTQ couples and families.

Married couples in Oklahoma are presumed to be parents of a child born during the marriage. However, McGuire said the state's Uniform Parentage Act does not take same-sex marriage into account.

"[The act] does not take into account same-sex marriage, and there is no presumption that the wife of the mother is automatically presumed the parent of a child born during the marriage," the judge ruled.

Williams' attorney Robyn Hopkins said they would be appealing the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court because this is the "first kind of case with these facts."

"There is no case law precedent for these facts," Hopkins added.

Hopkins also questioned why adoption is not forced on men of heterosexual couples to claim parenthood but is forced on same-sex couples.