"Batgirl" star Leslie Grace has revealed that she only learned about the movie's cancelation in August 2022 through social media, according to Variety.

The actress said in an exclusive interview with the outlet that she read about the cancelation in a New York Post report.

"And then my phone just started blowing up," she recalled, adding that although she was sad about the project getting shelved, her optimistic nature took over.

"It was like deflating a balloon. On that day, I was very much just taking it all in, but also so sure of the magic that happened — in my experience and what I saw in my cast, in our team — that I was like, 'This must be some crazy thing that we have no control over," she said. "I tend to be a very optimistic and positive person in these types of circumstances, and I just really leaned on the beauty of the idea that I got to have this experience in my life. Even though I would've loved to share that with the rest of the world, nothing can take that experience away from us."

Grace went on to share that saw nothing wrong while working on the movie, though half of it was shot at night in Scotland, where it always rained. And while the actress admitted that there were obstacles during the production, she also pointed out that they were able to deliver what they wanted to do for the film.

"Batgirl" was done filming and was awaiting the addition of visual effects when Warner Bros. Discovery shelved it. Prior to this move, the movie was doing test screenings for audiences. The rest screenings reportedly received poor ratings, prompting the studio to cancel the project despite its $70 million price tag.

As for the movie being deemed "not releasable," as described by DC Studios head Peter Safran, Grace said it was complete at the time it was put out for testing.

"There were a bunch of scenes that weren't even in there. They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company. But the film that I got to see — the scenes that were there — was incredible," she explained.

"There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion," she said further.