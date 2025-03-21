Innovative frameworks have emerged to replace outdated hierarchies and silos with agile, self-directed teams that can set their direction and adapt to change. Levata Human Performance™ has found its home in this environment, positioning itself at the forefront of celebrating collaboration and creating a space where every voice contributes to a collective vision.

Levata, founded on radical transparency, unwavering positivity, and a deep-seated purpose, is unlike a typical advisory firm. It chooses to focus on activating human performance—keeping human well-being at the center of every decision—at a time when digital transformation can overshadow the significance of genuine connection. This approach is Levata's response to a corporate culture prioritizing metrics and data over people.

Its philosophy of flipping the script departs from the conventional consulting playbook. Levata organizes itself into autonomous, self-managed pods instead of imposing rigid structures and top-down directives. These pods craft their internal guidelines, feedback mechanisms, and accountability systems. What does this model entail? Leadership is a supportive guide that provides on-demand coaching, helping pods walk through the decision-making process, and providing a space where each employee is empowered to do the right thing for their clients and colleagues every day.

This flat organizational structure and people-first approach resonates with Levata's team. Rachel Rainey, a seasoned service leader who joined Levata shortly after returning from maternity leave, recalls a transformative retreat where the supportive culture overwhelmed her with gratitude. "I started crying after those two days," she recalls. "As I navigated the complexities of my personal and professional journey, I discovered my true identity as a professional. This journey taught me the value of meeting others where they are walking alongside them and co-creating solutions that empower us and our clients to thrive together." Rainey states that it was about being truly respected as an individual, a value that empowered her to show her best self to every client she engages with.

Maggie Metzler, another service leader with a rich background in consulting and project management, shares her journey from a traditionally toxic work environment to one where psychological safety and personal growth are prioritized. As someone who faced layoffs and a series of demoralizing corporate experiences, Metzler was hesitant to reenter the consulting world. After accepting the invitation to join Levata, she realized that it's possible to have a workplace where it's safe to show up fully as oneself. "I've grown more personally and professionally in four years here than in 15 years at other companies," she remarks.

Meanwhile, Holly Betts Piturro, service leader, whose 25 years in the workforce have taught her the importance of autonomy and trust, affirms: "I had to step back temporarily because of a health challenge, and the team had my back in every moment." This shows that at Levata, empowerment goes hand in hand with genuine care and support, allowing employees to be innovative and resilient.

Angel Emerson, a delivery executive with over 20 years of experience and now a Levata service leader, shares her transformation. Emerson came from a high-pressure corporate background where the demands and culture left little room for well-being. "I remember the weight of it all, crying in the car on my way to work—not because I didn't love to contribute, but because I felt trapped in a system that wasn't sustainable," she says. "Joining Levata changed my life. I can say, without exaggeration, that it saved my soul." Levata's philosophy is a lifeline in corporate America, where rigid hierarchies and disconnected leadership stifle creativity and fuel burnout.

It's worth emphasizing that Levata's commitment to putting people first isn't limited to its internal culture. It also enhances client engagement. Because consultants at Levata take true ownership of their work, they go the extra mile to create tailored solutions that extend well beyond traditional scopes. This creates a ripple effect that enhances overall capability and confidence. One client shared that the best part of partnering with the team wasn't just the project outcomes but the personal and organizational growth they experienced as a result.

This client-centric success stems from the vision of the firm's founders. Kurt Wolf, the Chief Evangelist, was determined to build a company that reflected his core belief: that people are the product and the solution. "We are the product. We are the service. I thought: let's take everything we know about human performance and apply it to ourselves," he explains. Wolf wanted to create a space where the barriers and toxicities of traditional corporate America were stripped away. This motivation shaped Levata's distinctive culture, where people's well-being comes first.

Chief of Culture & Connection and Co-Founder Amy Douglas adds: "We were really thoughtful about even our initial total rewards designs. The goal was always to have everyone win together." She intended Levata's approach to dismantle the typical competitive incentives that drive siloed efforts and instead promote a culture of sharing victories to uplift the organization.

This narrative of change earned Levata an honorary designation by the Denver Business Journal as one of the "Best Places to Work" in 2025. This accolade, derived entirely from confidential employee surveys, illustrates the company's commitment to its radical, people-first approach.

Indeed, Levata Human Performance's impact is felt on every front: by clients who are transformed by the genuine care and creative solutions provided, by employees who find empowerment and safety in every interaction, and by founders who continue to challenge and redefine what it means to build a successful, human-centered organization. Its story showcases that flipping the script can lead to extraordinary change.